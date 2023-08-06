Vikings sign former first-round pick N’Keal Harry to add more receiver depth

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is once again buying the dip.

After hosting receiver N’Keal Harry for a workout at TCO Performance Center, the Vikings announced Sunday that they have signed him to a contract. It’s the latest example of Adofo-Mensah taking a flier on a young player who hasn’t exactly panned out to this point.

After being selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Harry struggled to gain traction with the organization. He eventually was released, then spent some time with the Chicago Bears last season. He has 64 catches for 714 yards in 40 NFL career games.

This is probably the last chance Harry has to make it in the NFL. He will join a group of receivers that doesn’t seem to be set in stone outside of Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and Jordan Addison.

There’s a small chance the 25-year-old Harry could have some untapped potential. His massive 6-foot-4, 225-frame is certainly intriguing as a potential target in the red zone.

Maybe the most important thing Harry provides the Vikings is an extra body with training camp in full swing. Some notable injuries over the past couple of weeks include Jalen Nailor and Trishton Jackson, a pair of receivers who were off to strong starts in camp.

