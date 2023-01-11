U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

Viktoria Ruubel joins Veriff as Managing Director of Digital Identity

·3 min read

Former Meta, Skype and Intuit leader joins Veriff to build and scale reusable digital identity product

New York, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff's core product towards a reusable digital identity platform.

Viktoria Ruubel, Managing Director of Digital Identity at Veriff.
Viktoria Ruubel, Managing Director of Digital Identity at Veriff.

Ruubel brings more than twenty years of experience building and scaling businesses and products for some of the biggest disruptors in technology. She joins Veriff from Tide Platform, one of the leading financial platforms in the UK for small businesses. As Senior Vice President of Business Services, she led the business vertical and expanded Tide's product portfolio by launching a number of services and products for SMEs and helping them reduce the effort and time spent on admin tasks.

"Reusable digital identity technology is the next generation for identity verification, as it allows individuals and businesses to re-use a single digital identity across different online platforms and applications. The technology is vital to make trust scalable online," said Janer Gorohhov, CPO and  Co-Founder at Veriff. "Viktoria has extensive experience with helping global tech companies successfully build and scale innovative products and businesses, and we're excited to have her on board to launch this next chapter for Veriff. "

"I was drawn to Veriff's steadfast commitment to building digital transparency globally, and doing so fearlessly and with integrity. This, combined with Veriff's unique talent and ability to execute, is a true recipe for success," said Ruubel. "I look forward to working with this incredible team to  launch Veriff's reusable digital identity business with the underlying platform and offering and make a significant impact in the digital identity space. I'm excited to be a part of Veriff's next phase of growth and contribute to its mission of making the internet a safer place for everyone."

Ruubel has also held various leadership roles at Intuit, Meta, International Personal Finance Plc (IPF), Skype where she spearheaded innovative businesses and platforms ranging from platform localization initiatives for enhanced user access (Skype), to expanding core business into a new digital proposition and building digital financial platform and wallet to provide financial services to the unbanked (IPF).

Ruubel holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and MBA from University of Tartu, as well as a Masters in International Management from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg. She is also a graduate of MIT's executive leadership program in fintech services and is advising startups in Sie ventures.

About Veriff
Veriff is the preferred identity verification partner for the world's biggest and best digital companies, including pioneers in fintech, crypto, gaming and the mobility sectors. We provide advanced technology, deep insights and expertise from our foundation in digital-first Estonia and honed over decades in leading the digital identity revolution. The partner of choice for businesses who need to rapidly and effortlessly verify online users from anywhere in the world, Veriff delivers the widest possible identity document coverage. By supporting government issued IDs from more than 230 countries and territories and with our intelligent decision engine which analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables Veriff enables trust from the first hello. With more than 550 people from 60 different nationalities and offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, and Estonia, as well as robust backing and funding from investors including Accel, Alkeon, IVP, Tiger Capital and Y Combinator, we're dedicated to helping businesses and individuals build a safer and more secure world. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com

Veriff Logo
Veriff Logo
