Vilkyskiu pienine AB annual information for the year 2022

Vilkyskiu pienine AB introduce financial statement for the year 2022 Vilkyskiu pienine AB approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders.

The Company informs that the Ex-Date from which the shares of AB Vilkyškių pieninė (VLP1L, ISIN code LT0000127508) acquired on the stock exchange with the settlement cycle T+2 will not be entitled to receive dividends for the year 2022 is 12 May 2023.

