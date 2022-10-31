U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas Celebrated 14th Annual Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronómica This Month at Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit's La Casona Restaurant

·3 min read

RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas, a collection of luxury resorts located in Mexico's top beach destinations, hosted a special "Dinner of Ambassadors" as part of the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronómica 2022, the most starred culinary experience in Latin America, featuring world-renowned celebrity chefs, cooking showcases and gourmet menus.

Following the theme of "sustainability," the 14th annual Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronómica took place from October 12 to 15, 2022, with chefs bringing their Michelin-starred cooking skills to Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit. The exclusive AAA Four-Diamond luxury resort hosted a welcome cocktail party on Saturday, October 15, with canapés by Chef Jetzabel Rojas, accompanied by craft beer and other beverages from Puerto Vallarta Tales Brewery.

This prestigious event was attended by many high-profile industry leaders and government officials, including Juan José Alvarez Brunel – the Secretary of Tourism of Guanajuato, Janet Lozada Gutiérrez – Director of Tourism of Tequisquiapan, Minister Fernando Oliver Rocha, and Lucia Azucena Ramos Ramos, Secretary of Tourism and Development of Magical Towns.

To ensure everything was ready by 7 PM, food preparations began as early as 3 PM. Chef Randy Sille, Chef Ines Paez Nin "Chef Tita", Chef Karla Irlette Castro, and Chef David Quevedo worked assiduously in the kitchen of the famous eclectic Mexican steakhouse La Casona Restaurant at Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit.

Chef Roberto Reta and Oliver Applegate kicked of the evening with a brief presentation of the dishes. While the chefs presented each delectable course to the wait staff and press onsite, video recordings and photographs were taken to commemorate the evening.

After welcome cocktails, guests posed for photos, were seated at La Casona Restaurant, and served a spectacular five-course gourmet dinner, paired with cocktails by talented bartenders. The dinner included special dishes such as:

  1. Red tuna ceviche and marinated salmon roe by Chef Diego Gallegos from Spain

  2. Fresh shrimp, coconut bisque, creamy sweet potato, and avocado emulsion by Chef Ines Paez Nin from Morisoñando Restaurant in the Dominican Republic

  3. Pumpkin flower stuffed with fish muslin and lobster bisque by Chef Randy Siles from Costa Rica

  4. Tanned leg carpaccio with seared serrano purée and pickled vegetables by Chef Karla Irlette Castro, Ambassasor from Jalisco

  5. Stuffed Ceremonial chili by Chef David Quevedo, Ambassasor from Guanajuato

The chef Ambassadors personally explained the ingredients used to create their masterpieces, which were paired with intricate cocktails, presented by mixologists Javier Rodriguez and Brad Elizalde from Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City. Also present was celebrity Michelin-star Chef Dominique Crenn, who appeared on Netflix's "Chef's Table" and is currently ranked as the "best chef in the world."

The most exquisite dish was the Ceremonial Chili by Chef David Quevedo, which was the top winner of the Valladolid World Competition. Chef Roberto Reta and Oliver Applegate prepared the dessert as the final course – Camembert cheese dipped in chocolate, with crushed cocoa and chili as a garnish.

For more information, visit the following links:

ABOUT THE VILLA GROUP BEACH RESORTS & SPAS

With more than 30 years of experience, The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas offer high-end and family-oriented, all-suite accommodations, facilities, and services at its diverse properties in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Riviera Nayarit, Cancun, and the Islands of Loreto. Learn more at www.villagroupresorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Noelle Ibrahim Communications
for The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas
347694@email4pr.com
(858) 381-0708

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-villa-group-beach-resorts--spas-celebrated-14th-annual-vallarta-nayarit-gastronomica-this-month-at-villa-la-estancia-riviera-nayarits-la-casona-restaurant-301663332.html

SOURCE The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas

