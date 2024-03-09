Village-like Core City development in Detroit expands with new duplexes, restaurant

One of the most unique recent development projects in Detroit is expanding this spring with a row of creatively designed housing duplexes and a new restaurant and bar that's set to open in a formerly abandoned building.

Developer Philip Kafka's Core City Project, located just west of the Woodbridge neighborhood and about 2 miles from downtown, is a village-like mix of eateries and office spaces within six adaptively reused commercial buildings, plus newly created urban parks and about two dozen minimalist apartments in hut-style buildings. It spans about 22 acres.

Under Kafka's real estate firm, Prince Concepts, the project began taking shape seven years ago in an area of Detroit — Warren and Grand River avenues, in the Core City neighborhood — that had not seen much development in decades. Nearly all of the old buildings were vacant and no residents were displaced.

The project and its various components have won numerous design awards, most recently for a surface parking lot that is surrounded by trees and vegetation and considered a prime example of urban "rewilding."

No Caption

A construction crew is now finishing up the first of two planned phases of what will be 24 one-, two- and three-story residential duplexes. This initial batch of 10 units was designed by architect Edwin Chan and built on vacant lots along 15th Street.

The duplexes will begin leasing in May with asking rents starting around $1,650 per month for the one-bedroom units. Construction of phase II will begin once the first batch is completed, Kafka said. Some of those future units could be offered for purchase and not only for rent.

The duplexes are neighbors with one of Kafka's earlier Core City Project developments, The Caterpillar, which is a giant Quonset hut divided into eight apartment units, each studded with windows and skylights. (There also is a community of individual Quonset huts called True North.)

New duplexes are under construction as a part of Philip Kafka’s Core City Project, located just west of Woodbridge neighborhood in Detroit on Thursday., March 7, 2024.

Kafka, 37, said he intends to add a significant amount of landscaping around the first batch of duplexes as well as 100 to 200 trees.

Story continues

“Lafayette Park designed by Mies van der Rohe is a huge inspiration," he said.

Kafka said he likes to invest a little more on creative design for his projects, as he did with the duplexes. This is financially possible, he said, because his land acquisition costs were significantly cheaper than in, say, more established and trendy neighborhoods of the city like Corktown or the Midtown area.

He also relies on the same small local construction crew for all of his Detroit projects, which he said helps to control costs.

"When I first started working over here, this was not an area where people wanted to be — there was nothing here — so I needed to use very unique architecture," Kafka said. "The way I secure my investment is to create projects that no one else would make, and the things that matter are quality of space, quality of natural light and quality of landscape.”

A studio apartment is under construction as a part of Philip Kafka’s Core City Project, located just west of Woodbridge neighborhood in Detroit on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Reuse of abandoned garage

Kafka also is nearly finished rehabbing a nearby and long-abandoned commercial garage, 4725 16th St., into a restaurant and bar. The restaurant, called Puma, is set to launch next month with the same owner and chef as a nearby upscale Argentine restaurant, Barda at 4842 Grand River, that opened within the Core City Project in 2021.

More: Detroit's Core City project revitalizes abandoned Detroit buildings, land

More: In defense of the carrot: Detroit's Café Prince is for people like me

Puma will be a more casual restaurant than Barda, according to Kafka, whose real estate firm will operate a planned bar that will connect to the new restaurant. There also is a gallery space, Matéria, that is already open.

Just outside the rehabbed building, Kafka has planted trees for what will be another Core City Project urban park that is open to the public. The first such park is along Grand River, directly across from the project's main storefronts, on land that was previously an asphalt parking lot.

Just under 700 trees have been planted to date within the project, Kafka said.

Overall, Core City Project now has mix of over 25 commercial tenants, Kafka said. They include the recently reopened Detroit Institute of Bagels, the soon-to-reopen Lady of the House restaurant, the health-conscious eatery Café Prince, the Core City Fitness crossfit gym and 313 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Some of the project's office tenants include an ad agency and language learning app Duolingo.

Duolingo office space in the old architectural salvage building in Core City in Detroit, on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Kafka said he intends to start work this summer on what would be Core City Project's seventh commercial building — a former railroad yard facility at 4817 17th St. — that he plans to rehab into a music and performance space with food and beverage options. He said he recently managed to get the long-empty building off of the city of Detroit's demolition list.

Adam Fure, an associate professor of architecture at the University of Michigan's Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, has brought groups of students to Detroit to tour the Core City Project.

The project is notable for not only its unique building designs and retrofits, he said, but also how the landscaping visually connects the multiple buildings and parks.

"Lots of urban designers and planners talk about cities as fabrics and weaving things together," Fure said. “So that is a unique aspect — the ways in which he is committed to the spaces between his buildings as much as the buildings themselves.”

The project also is unique, he said, for how Kafka continues to expand the boundaries with more developments and rehabs, in contrast to just doing one-offs.

“There is an abundance of developable land in Detroit, but I haven’t seen very many instances where somebody is committed to multiple small-scale projects to build a neighborhood," Fure said.

ContactJC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on X @jcreindl.

Model of the new duplexes at the Core City Project in Detroit that are set to welcome residents this spring.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Village-like Core City development in Detroit continues to expand