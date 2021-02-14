U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.83
    +18.45 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,458.40
    +27.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,095.47
    +69.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.36
    +4.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.73
    +0.26 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.45
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2120
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2000
    +0.0420 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3855
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.9050
    +0.1550 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,845.11
    +1,874.67 (+3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.79
    +24.08 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,589.79
    +61.07 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.07
    -42.83 (-0.14%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - MidDay lottery winning numbers - February 14, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -

Sunday 14/02/2021

PICK-2: 2 2

PICK-3: 6 0 0

PICK-4: 9 8 1 7

ENCORE: 0963018

DAILY KENO
5, 8, 15, 18, 24, 26, 27, 28, 42, 45,
46, 47, 52, 53, 54, 60, 63, 64, 65, 70.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/14/c4347.html

Latest Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Storms Into the EV Space; Offers 2 Stocks to Buy

    We are indeed living in interesting times – and in many ways, that’s a good thing. Take the automotive industry, for example. Technology is changing a rapid pace, and when it settles, it will dramatically change the way we drive. In 2030, our concept of ‘car’ will likely be unrecognizable to drivers from 1980. The biggest changes are coming from power systems and artificial intelligence. AI will bring autonomous tech to our cars, making self-driving vehicles a reality. But the power systems changes will hit us first. In fact, electric-drive vehicles are already on our roads, and electric vehicle (EV) companies are proliferating rapidly. For the moment, there are several roads to potential success in the EV market. Companies are working to position themselves as leaders in battery tech, or electric power trains, or to maximize their range and performance per charge. It’s a fact-paced industry environment, offering both opportunity and excitement for investors. Smart investors will look for companies capable of meeting scaling demands, once they have settled on marketable models. Investment firm Morgan Stanley has been watching the EV industry, seeking out innovative new design and production companies that are positioning themselves for gains as the market matures. The firm’s automotive analyst, Adam Jonas, has selected two stocks that investors should seriously consider buying into, saying “As we survey the EV/battery startup landscape, we are prioritizing highly differentiated technology and/or business models with a path to scale at a reasonable level of risk.” Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up the details on both of Jonas’ picks to see whether they could be a good fit for your portfolio. Fisker (FSR) First up, Fisker, is based in Southern California, the epicenter of so much of our ground-breaking tech industries. Fisker’s focus is on solid-state battery tech, a growing alternative to the lithium-ion batteries that most EVs depend on. While more expensive that the older lithium-based systems, solid state batteries are safer and offer higher energy densities. Fisker has been busy patenting its moves into solid-state batteries, a sound strategy to lock in its advances in this field. For EVs, solid-state batteries offer faster charging times, longer range per charge, and potentially lower battery weight – all important factors in vehicle performance. Every car company needs a flagship model, and Fisker has the Ocean – an EV SUV with a mid-range price ($37,499) and a long-range power system (up to 300 miles). The vehicle features stylish design and room mounted solar panels to supplement the charging system, and is scheduled to enter serial production for the markets in 2022. The stylish design reflects the sensibilities of the company’s founder, Henrik Fisker, known for his work on the BMW Z8 and the Aston Martin DB9. Fisker entered the public markets through a SPAC merger agreement last fall. Since completing the SPAC transaction on October 29, shares in FSR are up 112%. Morgan Stanley’s Jonas is impressed by this company, describing the ‘value proposition of Fisker’ as “…design, time to market, clean sheet user experience and management expertise,” and saying that the 4Q22 launch schedule for the Ocean is likely to be met. “Fisker is specifically targeting the personal owned/passenger car business as opposed to commercial oriented end markets, where emotive design and user experience matter more. Additionally, the company wants to create an all-digital experience from the website to the app to the HMI in the car and continued customer engagement through its flexible lease product,” Jonas added. In line with his upbeat outlook on the company (and the car), Jonas rates Fisker an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a $27 price target suggesting an upside of 42% for the coming year. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here) Turning to the TipRanks data, we’ve found that Wall Street’s analysts hold a range of views on Fisker. The stock has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 7 reviews, including 4 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. Shares are currently priced at $18.99, and the $21.20 average price target implies a one-year upside of ~12%. (See FSR stock analysis on TipRanks) QuantumScape (QS) Where Fisker is working on solid-state batteries in the context of vehicle production, QuantumScape is setting itself up as a leader in EV battery technology and a potential supplier of the next generation of battery and power systems for the EV market. QuantumScape designs and builds solid-state lithium-metal batteries, the highest energy density battery system currently available. The key advantages of the technology are in safety, lifespan, and charging times. Solid-state batteries are non-flammable; they last longer than lithium-ion batteries, with less capacity loss at the anode interface; and their composition allows faster charging, of 15 minutes or less to reach 80% capacity. QuantumScape is betting that these advantages will outweigh the technology’s current higher cost, and create a new standard in EV power systems. The company’s strongest tie to the EV production field is its connection with Volkswagen. The German auto giant put $100 million into QuantumScape in 2018, and an additional $200 million in 2020. The two companies are using their partnership to prepare for mass-scale development and production of solid-state batteries. Like Fisker, QuantumScape went public through a SPAC agreement late last year. The agreement, which closed on November 27, put the QS ticker in the public markets – where it promptly surged above $130 per share. While the stock has since slipped, it remains up 47% from its NYSE opening. For Morgan Stanley’s Jonas, involvement in QS stock comes with high risk, but also high potential reward. In fact, the analyst calls it, "The Biotech of Battery Development." "We believe their solid state technology addresses a very big impediment in battery science (energy density) that, if successful, can create extremely high value to a wide range of customers in the auto industry and beyond. The risks of moving from a single layer cell to a production car are high, but we think these are balanced by the commercial potential and the role of Volkswagen to help underwrite the early manufacturing ramp," Jonas explained. Noting that QS is a stock for the long haul, Jonas rates the shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $70 price target indicates confidence in an upside of 28% for one-year time horizon. Granted, not everyone is as enthusiastic about QS as Morgan Stanly. QS's Hold consensus rating is based on an even split between Buy, Hold, and Sell reviews. The shares are priced at $54.64 and their recent appreciation has pushed them well above the $46.67 average price target. (See QS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Be Ready For A Stock Market Rally Pullback Or Melt Up; Analyzing Apple, Amazon, Palantir

    The stock market could pull back or melt up, are you ready? Apple and Amazon are setting up, while Palantir earnings are on tap.

  • Airlines Will Emerge From Turbulence. This One Looks Like the Best Bet.

    While everyone appears to agree about what will happen—consumer travel will come back quickly, business travel not so much—airline valuations are all over the place. What investors can do.

  • When will your next stimulus check go out? Congress faces a deadline

    Congressional leaders may shift into an even faster gear in a race against the calendar.

  • Bitcoin’s rise reflects America’s decline

    The asset I’m referring to is gold priced in Weimar marks. In his newsletter Tree Rings, analyst Luke Gromen looked at the startling similarities in the volatility of gold in Weimar Germany and bitcoin today. Central bankers have over the past 10 years (or the last few decades, depending on where you put the marker) quashed price discovery in markets with low interest rates and quantitative easing.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zoom, AbbVie And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is good. It is still down a lot from its highs, but it is having a good quarter and it is a staple, he added. Cramer would be a buyer of DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) at its current price. He sold his position at $86 and he is buying back right here. Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) is an exciting stock, but please recognize it as a spec, said Cramer. For an easier way to own drones, he is recommending Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON). Cramer would buy the weakness in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM). He said Max Levchin will do well with Affirm. You want to own General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), said Cramer. He sees the stock at $15 if it gets orders from Boeing. Travel has to start for Boeing orders to happen, he noted. AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is a bargain, said Cramer. People are not using botox as they used to, but Cramer finds its migraine franchise amazing. With AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), you are reaching for yield, but it doesn't offer any peace of mind, said Cramer. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is maybe the crown jewel semiconductor company in the world, said Cramer. He would own the stock. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCramer Advises Viewers On XL Fleet, InterDigital And MoreMike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In PayPal© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • A Top Pension Bought More GE, Zoom, and Pfizer Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    The State of Wisconsin Investment Board oversees one of the best-run pensions in America, in terms of its funding.

  • Solid Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Investors are constantly on the lookout for new opportunities. There are different ways to unearth a gem - from keeping a tab on the pros’ recommendations to watching technical indicators to tracking hedge fund activity. Another option is to follow in the footsteps of the corporate insiders. These are the company directors and officers whose positions give them greater depth and detail of knowledge about their own company. And better, the insiders are also responsible for company performance and share appreciation. The combination of knowledge and accountability makes insider trades uniquely informative for investors. TipRanks follows these trades, offering investors the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to ease the process. Investors can follow stocks, or insider trading strategies, to find the right choices for their own portfolios. Using this valuable information, we’ve pulled the stats on two stocks that have shown solid recent insider buys. Harley-Davidson (HOG) We’ll start with Harley-Davidson, one of the most recognizable brand names in the world, tied forever to the motorcycle segment of the auto industry. Harleys, being motorcycles, tend to see seasonal effects on sales and earnings, and that was visible even during the ‘corona year’ of 2020. The second quarter showed steep losses instead of the usual profits – an effect of the pandemic and its economic distortions – but the third quarter returned to profitability. The Q4 results, recently reported, covered colder months and again showed a loss. Turning to the insider trades on HOG, we find a million-dollar purchase by company President and CEO Jochen Zeitz. Zeitz bought a bloc of 30,800 shares with that transaction, conducted just days after the disappointing earnings report. Wedbush analyst James Hardiman sees a path forward for Harley, and is confident that the company can navigate its way out of its current difficulties. “While still down slightly, our January checks showed sequential improvement, lending credence to the notion that the 2020 weakness was primarily a function of a lack of available inventory; opening the door to some retail growth once dealers get a full allotment of new models. Following an improved inventory position, a narrowed price gap between new and used motorcycles, and a restructuring of the cost structure, better retail sales represent the missing link to the turnaround story,” Hardiman noted. To this end, Hardiman rates HOG an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $42 price target indicates it has room for ~15% upside in the coming year. (To watch Hardiman’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 recent reviews on Harley-Davidson, and they are evenly split – 5 Buys, and 5 Holds. This gives the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. Meanwhile, HOG shares are trading at $36.40 and their $38.67 average price target implies an upside of 6% from that level. (See HOG stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Next up, Enterprise Financial Services, is a holding company whose subsidiary, Enterprise Bank and Trust, offers services for customers in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, and Missouri. The company operates a network of 39 branches, and services include a full range of wealth management, including financial planning, estate planning, and investment management. Services are offered to both individuals and institutions. Enterprise is a small-cap company, with a market cap of $1.25 billion and over $359 million in annual revenue. The company saw 4Q20 revenues grow 12% year-over-year, reversing losses taken in the corona pandemic. EPS, at $1, was down 8% compared to the year-ago quarter, but up 44% sequentially. On the insider front, John Eulich, a Board member of Enterprise, made the recent insider buy here. He spent $273,525 to pick up a bloc of 7,500 shares. Analyst David Long, of Raymond James, sees reason for a bullish outlook here, noting: "Credit continued to improve and the bank remains well-prepared to deal with any losses with reserves over 2%. Net, we continue to view EFSC as a highly profitable, emerging Midwest regional bank with a well-diversified operating footprint and model that should continue to deliver solid credit metrics and superior profitability, regardless of the backdrop.” Long rates EFSC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and gives the stock a $45 price target, suggesting an upside potential of 12% in the year ahead. (To watch Long’s track record, click here) Overall, EFSC shares get a unanimous thumbs up from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews adding up to a Strong Buy rating. The stock is priced at $40.02, while the $43.67 average price target indicates room for a 9% growth on the upside. (See EFSC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What To Look For After A Stock Market Correction

    When a stock market correction hits, which inevitably it will, what do you look for when getting back in?

  • These EV Stocks Have 'Most Compelling Strategies' In Crowded Field: Analyst

    QuantumScape and Fisker stand apart from other EV stocks in a fast-moving landscape for vehicle and battery startups, Morgan Stanley said.

  • Roku, Walmart, Palantir, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    The market is closed on Monday. Then, earnings season continues with results from Walmart, Occidental, Palantir, Roku, CVS, Shopify, Newmont, and many more.

  • ARK Invest Boosted Its GBTC Holdings by 2.14M Shares in Q4

    Cathie Wood's asset manager significantly boosted its stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust.

  • 12 tax red flags that could lead the IRS to audit you

    IRS audit flags can stem from things you do — or don't do — when filing your tax return.

  • Make Gold Your Stash Before the S&P Crash

    Most of you are seasoned enough to remember weathering (else you’re likely not around anymore) the “Black Swan Financial Crisis” of 2008-2009.

  • Biden’s plan to make nice with Big Oil

    "We're not in a fight against oil and gas," a top Biden climate policymaker tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Best Marijuana Stocks of 2021

    Excitement over potential U.S. cannabis legalization has sent the best marijuana stocks soaring this year. That’s for a good reason — Americans spend almost as much on marijuana as they do on cigarettes, potentially making pot stocks the next Big Tobacco. Investors, however, need to be picky. Why? Full U.S. legalization will likely take far longer than people expect. Data last updated: February 14, 2021 3:10 PM EST Ticker Company Name Price % Change Business Recent News ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc 12.48 -13.75 Cultivation / Retail Aurora Cannabis Stock Is Worthy of a Small Pre-Earnings Investment CGC Canopy Growth Corp 40.63 -0.06 Cultivation / Retail / Medical 7 Earnings Reports To Watch Next Week CRON Cronos Group Inc 12.40 2.06 Cultivation / Retail 7 Marijuana Stocks Ready To Surge Again CURLF Curaleaf Holdings Inc 16.97 1.57 Cultivation / Retail 7 Marijuana Stocks Ready To Surge Again GRWG Growgeneration Corp 56.83 3.25 Cultivation Supplies 4 Marijuana Stocks for the Cannabis Comeback GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc 36.63 2.32 Cultivation / Retail 7 Marijuana Stocks Ready To Surge Again MMNFF Medmen Enterprises Inc Cl B 0.48 1.99 Retail MMNFF Stock: Why Cannabis Play MedMen Is Soaring Today SNDL Sundial Growers Inc 1.99 -16.43 Cultivation / Retail 9 Meme Stocks That Social Media Won’t Shut Up About TGODF Green Organic Dutchman 0.32 -13.65 Cultivation / Medical Aurora Stock Dove After an Analyst Gave It a $0 Price Target TLRY Tilray Inc 29.80 -7.33 Cultivation / Medical TLRY Stock Short Squeeze Alert: Is Tilray the Next GameStop? Frequently Asked Questions 1. How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks The top marijuana stocks have wide-moat businesses that allow high margins. Companies like Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both owned by marketing-focused parent companies and sell higher-end products to match. Other names like Green Thumb (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and CuraLeaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) are traded away from the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), meaning they can do business in the states that allow them. It’s these types of companies that can differentiate themselves from the rest.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 2. How to Buy Marijuana Penny Stocks Some of the highest-potential marijuana stocks are those with tiny market capitalizations like Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and Medmen (OTCMKTS:MMNFF). Though these smaller companies will struggle to gain economies of scale, they can build strong brands and supply chains that larger companies might buy one day. Plus, coming from such a low base, these are the lottery-type companies that could either go to zero or quadruple your initial investment. 3. What Marijuana Stocks to Buy Investors should know their risk tolerance before buying marijuana stocks. Low-margin pot producers like Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) have gross margins that are either negative or hover in the single digits. These companies stand to gain the most on U.S. marijuana legalization but are otherwise worth zero if legalization doesn’t happen before they run out of cash. On the other hand, U.S.-operated businesses that trade in Canada like MedMen run in reverse. The longer Congress dithers on marijuana reform, the larger these Canadian-traded companies can grow before foreign competition comes in. 4. Where to Buy Marijuana Stocks Because cannabis is still a Schedule 1 substance, the Nasdaq and NYSE exchanges ban listed pot companies from business in the United States. That means investors with regular trading accounts only have access to marijuana stocks that operate outside of the country. On the other hand, U.S. cannabis companies trade either on foreign exchanges or over-the-counter (OTC). Investors can buy these U.S. companies with access through their brokerage accounts.The post Best Marijuana Stocks of 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: COVID Booster Shot Plays, Defense M&As, Coty, Hologic, And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story offers a look at the 100 must sustainable companies. Other featured articles discuss the changing vaccine industry, the history of electric vehicles and consolidation in the defense sector. Also, the prospects for a medical-diagnostics company, a high-tech glass maker, a beauty products company and more. Cover story "The 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Leslie P. Norton discusses how companies from Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) scored in terms of taking care of all their stakeholders (employees, customers, communities and the environment) as well as investors in a tough year. Josh Nathan-Kazis' "How the Pandemic Is Changing the Vaccine Industry" makes the case that annual COVID-19 booster shots are likely, which would lift sales. Furthermore, the crisis has enabled biotech upstarts to compete with the giants. See what that could mean for AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) and others. In "Hologic Stock Is Cheap. Time to Buy," Evie Liu points out that medical-diagnostics company Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a COVID-19-beneficiary but also a business that will benefit as life returns to normal. Moreover, the stock has gained 55% during the past year, but its valuation has dropped as well. Why it is time to buy, according to Barron's. Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) has been around since 1851 and now serves a diverse set of markets, from smartphones to auto manufacturing to vaccine vials. So says "Corning Is Filling Its Glass With New Ideas" by Eric J. Savitz. Find out why Barron's believes this stock deserves more attention. In Kenneth G. Pringle's "Electric Vehicles Were a Nonstarter—Until Tesla Came Along," the focus is on how the road to creating a viable electric car like those from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been long and bumpy. The article shows how EVs went from an elusive dream to reality over the past 100 years. "Coty Stock Tumbled After Earnings. It's Time to Buy" by Ben Levisohn explains that Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY), the parent company of Cover Girl, Kylie, Max Factor and other well-known beauty brands, has had too much debt, too little growth and too many CEOs since the start of 2020. Yet, the stock now looks poised for a turnaround. See also: Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: GameStop, Intel, Lyft, Tilray, Twitter And More Hot money going into the cannabis sector is making a hash of fundamental analysis, according to Jack Hough's "Pot Stocks Are Flying High. Here Are 4 on Firm Footing." Find out where Barron's believes the opportunities lie. Does Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) make the cut? Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR)? In "How to Benefit From Tech's Run, Without Big Tech Exposure," Eric J. Savitz examines how, after the dot-com bubble burst, this renowned portfolio manager had the worst mutual fund in America. Two decades later, the fund is thriving, thanks to small-cap tech stocks such as Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC). Carleton English's "Cubic Buyout Could Signal More Deals for Defense Contractors" says that Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) has agreed to a $2.8 billion buyout, the latest in a string of mergers and acquisitions in the defense sector. Who could be next? Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD)? FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR)? Also in this week's Barron's: Methodology for the Barron's 2021 ranking of most sustainable companies How today's stock mania differs from 1999's, but that might not matter Whether the reasons to be hopeful about the stock market are also reasons to worry How much U.S. minimum wages hikes have cost businesses so far How much rising U.S. interest rates are worrying emerging markets Whether emerging markets will outperform after the pandemic Why companies should disclose their corporate and social impacts, just like their profits Who says the pandemic could be "effectively" over by April Who could get $12,800 in relief under Biden's stimulus plan The biggest questions for the pandemic-year tax season At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Biotech IPOs, Curiositystream, Greenbrier And MoreBenzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: GameStop, Intel, Lyft, Tilray, Twitter And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.