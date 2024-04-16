Village of Niles presents $86.9 million budget for fiscal year 2025

The Niles Board of Trustees held a special meeting on March 28 to present the village’s draft $86.9 million budget for the 2025 fiscal year. The board can approve the budget at its upcoming April 23 regular board of trustees meeting.

Mayor George Alpogianis highlighted the specifics of the budget, saying that it increased by 1.09% from last year and 3.38% from two years ago, due to the rise in inflation.

Conor Schultz, an assistant to the village manager, said the operating budget does not include the police and fire pensions, capital improvement projects, or tax increment financing.

Alpogianis said the village’s revenue is expected to be up between 4% and 6% for the fiscal year that starts May 1. He also said businesses in Niles made $1.9 billion in sales in the past fiscal year. The village government receives a percentage of that in sales tax revenue.

“For a town of 31,000 people, that’s very beneficial for us,” he commented.

According to Alpogianis, the village will spend $30.6 million on capital improvement projects and has budgeted to receive $10 million in grants from the state and federal governments towards those projects.

Restaurants

Alpogianis referenced the fact that In a survey of the public for the Niles 2024 Comprehensive Plan, 68% of responders said their favorite restaurant was not in Niles.

“We are bringing two really nice restaurants into the village of Niles,” said Alpogianis. “That’s where some of your (tax increment financing) money is going. You asked for it and you’re getting it.”

In February, the village board approved $1.2 million in tax increment financing for a James Beard award winner to purchase and redevelop Amici Ristorante. The village board also earlier approved $1.6 million in tax increment financing for a Crosby’s Kitchen restaurant near Touhy Avenue and Lehigh Avenue.

Village property improvements

The village board approved a resolution at its March 26 board of trustees meeting to approve a $4.6 million contract with a construction group to renovate the village’s public works facility. The village received a $2 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity towards that project.

At the same meeting, the village board also approved a $2.6 million contract to renovate Village Hall Plaza. Per village documents, “The new plaza will be conducive for outdoor programs for the Senior Center and Fitness Center as well as mid-sized community events.” The renovations are meant to improve the stairs, walkways, landscaping and streetscape including the middle circle drive. The village received a $1.8 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity to help fund the construction.

Story continues

Luxury apartments

At the beginning of the year Alpogianis told Pioneer Press that one of the village’s goals was to bring in more luxury apartments. “I’ve asked moving forward that we do not approve any type of rental units, you know luxury ones, unless there is a swimming pool and a rooftop garden,” he said.

Also at the March 26 Village Board meeting, the Board approved a tax increment financing incentive worth up to $4.6 million for a developer to build a mixed-use development at 9201 N. Milwaukee Ave. The building is planned to be five stories tall and have 48 two-bedroom apartments and 4,555 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor to be split into three retail spaces, according to village documents. The building will also have enclosed underground parking and a rooftop deck and pergola for its residents.

Future of Leaning Tower of Niles

The village board agreed to purchase the land owned by the YMCA surrounding the Leaning Tower of Niles for $2.1 million. Niles Mayor George Alpogianis said the village wanted to buy the property to demolish the blighted building and influence investment in the area.

In addition to smaller businesses and restaurants, Alpogianis said he wants the property to include more recreational space to host community events, concerts, and festivals.