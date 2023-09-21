Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.25 per share on 26th of October. The dividend yield will be 4.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for Village Super Market

Village Super Market's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Village Super Market was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 11.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Village Super Market Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Village Super Market has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Village Super Market's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Village Super Market's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Village Super Market might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Village Super Market that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Village Super Market not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.