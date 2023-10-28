The Village on Walnut in OKC using latest tech for affordable, historic neighborhood

Construction continues on homes at The Village on Walnut, the collaborative neighborhood development project between Jefferson Park Neighbors Association and Positively Paseo to build homes at NE 26 and Walnut Avenue.

A different kind of pocket neighborhood is being stitched onto the fabric of one of the oldest parts of Oklahoma City: The Village on Walnut, 22 new houses anchored by a historic home at NE 26 and Walnut Avenue.

It's different because of the nonprofit partnership developing it, the construction technique and materials used — insulating concrete forms, not lumber, think Legos filled with concrete — and because the land, until now, has been untouched since before statehood.

The nonprofits, Positively Paseo and Jefferson Park Neighbors Association, went together in their first joint project with The Village on Walnut. They are community housing development organizations —CHDOs — dedicated to revitalizing OKC's urban core.

They bought the 2.5 acres, which had never been platted, and the two-story home at 141 NE 26, built in 1911 and on the National Register of Historic Places, in 2019. It took until this year to get this far.

The new houses will range from 700 to 1,600 square feet in size and start at $99,000. Homeowners will share common green spaces, a pavilion with fire pit and other amenities. It's a dense neighborhood designed to foster community.

It's the most ambitious project ever undertaken by an Oklahoma City community housing development organization, according to the city.

About The Village on Walnut, a pocket neighborhood in historic OKC

The site plan shows The Village on Walnut.

The developers used about $1 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding administered by the city to pay for infrastructure for The Village on Walnut. Because of that, half of the homes have to be affordable to people at or below 80% of area median income.

They've also received HOME funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help keep costs within reach of buyers.

"We literally could not have done it alone. The partnerships were critical and the city's participation is making everything possible," said Sheryl Lovelady, executive director of Positively Paseo.

Story continues

The first eight homes are under construction, four by Positively Paseo and four by Jefferson Park.

'Pocket Neighborhoods' author consulted with developers of The Village on Walnut in OKC

A drone view shows The Village on Walnut, at NE 26 and Walnut Avenue, earlier this year as home construction had barely begun.

Ross Chapin, the architect considered the father of pocket neighborhoods and author of the book by that name, personally consulted on the project, Lovelady said. Chapin's work has influenced other residential developments in the OKC area, including The Lark in Edmond.

Ken Fitzsimmons with TASK Design is the architect.

"There was a design challenge and 12 of the city's top architecture firms competed for the chance to work on this project. All great proposals and Ken was ultimately chosen," Lovelady said.

The landscape architect is Connie Scothorn with CLS & Associates. The builders are Todd Tramba with Tramba Construction LLC and Michael Bewely with Sound Builds LLC.

What are insulating concrete forms, and why are they used in The Village on Walnut?

Workers continue to build a home at The Village on Walnut, the collaborative neighborhood development project between Jefferson Park Neighbors Association and Positively Paseo to build homes at NE 26 and Walnut.

Homes in The Village on Walnut are being built with insulating concrete forms, ICF, not lumber, an alternative kind of construction. Fox Blocks, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is the supplier. Using the forms has a builder setting cast-in-place concrete walls poured between two layers of insulation.

For designers and builders, ICF construction is faster, because it's not slowed by wet or freezing weather, and it meets or exceeds "increasingly strict energy codes for insulation," according to the Insulating Concrete Forms Manufacturers Association.

For homeowners, "Constructing with ICFs reduces the building’s carbon footprint and saves money on energy bills and reduced maintenance and repairs when compared to traditional building methods, such as wood frame construction," the association said.

ICF construction is not new in Oklahoma City, but it is usually used in single or small building projects. Or, ICFs are an option in neighborhoods emphasizing sustainability, such as Village Verde in northwest OKC. Building 22 houses with ICFs puts The Village on Walnut in a class by itself.

Why insulating concrete forms aren't common, despite their benefits

Homes are shown under construction at The Village on Walnut, the collaborative neighborhood development project between Jefferson Park Neighbors Association and Positively Paseo to build homes at NE 26 and Walnut Avenue.

Home inspector and educator Jack Werner, who introduced Positively Paseo and Jefferson Park to ICFs, put the method in the same category as Fortified construction, which meets strict storm safety standards and was brought to Oklahoma by Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity in 2017.

"In my opinion, ICF construction and Fortified construction are the two greatest improvements to construction in the last 50 years," said Werner, owner of OKC's A to Z Inspections. "If I had to pick only one, it would be ICFs because, if done correctly, it will accomplish Fortified standards as well."

He added: "It will reduce your utility bills by at least 50%. That cost is going to continue to increase. If instructions are followed, ICF homes meet FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) standards for a storm shelter! WOW! Great sound-proofing/suppression from the outside. When you live in the city, this is a valuable benefit."

ICF construction has never gone mainstream, despite the energy savings over time, only partly because it costs more than standard construction, Werner said.

"Intransigence is what I would say," he said. "Gosh, we hate change. And, of course, it will initially cost more, somewhere between 5 to 20%, depending on whom is doing the job. If you hire a knowledgeable contractor, it should be about 10% more. It is very similar to Lego blocks and is faster and easier than standard construction, but we all are reluctant to change."

What is The Village on Walnut's connection to OKC history? An 89'er and a homestead

A historic house is seen Thursday at The Village on Walnut in Oklahoma City. The collaborative neighborhood is a development project between Jefferson Park Neighbors Association and Positively Paseo to build homes at NE 27 and Walnut.

What is the significance of the two-story, 2,476-square-foot home at 141 NE 26, the Barrows Homestead, also known as the McClean Home? It went on the National Register of Historic Places in 2020. It's not part of The Village on Walnut for city planning purposes but is owned, and for sale, by Positively Paseo and Jefferson Park Neighbors.

First, Lovelady said, the land was part of the 160-acre homestead of John R. Barrows, from eastern Nebraska. He made the Land Run of 1889 and staked a claim then at the corner of Broadway and Grand avenues, where he built a small house for his family, wife Alice, son Elva, and daughter Edith.

By June of 1891, he had acquired the land around present NE 26 and Walnut. After he died, the land was subdivided. John McClean, a brick mason, acquired a parcel and built the home at what is now 141 NE 26. Members of the McClean family lived in it for more than 80 years.

Historic, 1911 home for sale for renovation by developers of The Village on Walnut

A street sign stands at the corner of Village Bend and Walnut Avenue at The Village on Walnut, the collaborative neighborhood development project between Jefferson Park Neighbors Association and Positively Paseo to build homes at NE 26 and Walnut Avenue.

The developers of The Village on Walnut hope to sell the historic home to someone, or an organization, to restore it.

The home itself "is an outstanding local example of Prairie School architecture in what was originally the rural outskirts of northeast Oklahoma City," according to the National Register listing. "The historic use of the building as a single-family home is unique in an area of Oklahoma City otherwise characterized by commercial warehouses, offices, oil wells, and the Oklahoma State Capitol Complex. Thus, the McClean family residence recalls the early, rural history of northeast Oklahoma City."

Lovelady said the 112-year-old home, built of brick by a brick mason, will make a sturdy anchor for The Village on Walnut, a neighborhood of strong concrete homes.

Sign Up: Weekly newsletter Real Estate with Richard Mize

An artist's drawing depicts what The Village on Walnut will look like.

Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999. Contact him at rmize@oklahoman.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter, Real Estate with Richard Mize. You can support Richard's work, and that of his colleagues, by purchasing a digital subscription to The Oklahoman. Right now, you can get 6 months of subscriber-only access for $1.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: The Village on Walnut in OKC is historic using ICF construction method