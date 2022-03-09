U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

VillageMD Awarded on the Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers

·2 min read

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD today announced has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider – the complete list can be found here.

VillageMD is named on the Forbes list of America&#x002019;s Best Startup Employers 2022.
VillageMD is named on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2022.

"We're honored to be placed on Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers," said Anne Robinson, executive vice president of provider growth and talent acquisition at VillageMD. "Our mission is to bring high-quality primary care to communities across America, and we can only do that with the support of a diverse team creating tech-enabled, data-powered solutions that power our clinical and operational infrastructure. This allows providers to spend their time focused on supporting patients with the right information, education, and compassion that drive better health outcomes."

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

  • Employee Satisfaction: Research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

  • Employer Reputation: Company information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, blogs, and social networks.

  • Company Growth: Comprehensive evaluations of 'Website traffic', 'headcount growth rates', and 'industry-referenced job openings'.

To be considered for the ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the United States and founded between 2012 and 2019. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on more than 8 million data points.

To learn more about career opportunities at VillageMD, please visit here.

About VillageMD
VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 19 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS's new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

VillageMD logo (PRNewsfoto/VillageMD)
VillageMD logo (PRNewsfoto/VillageMD)
Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/villagemd-awarded-on-the-forbes-list-of-americas-best-startup-employers-301498757.html

SOURCE VillageMD

