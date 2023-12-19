Villeroy Says ECB Should Cut Rates in 2024 After Plateau

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should lower borrowing costs next year after keeping them at their peak long enough to ensure it has beaten down inflation, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

As officials increasingly discuss interest-rate cuts — despite President Christine Lagarde steering clear of the topic — the Bank of France chief called for the deposit rate to stay at 4% as long as necessary, but said the next move will almost certainly be a reduction.

“Between the increase in rates, which, barring surprises, is finished, and the cut, which should happen at some point in 2024, there is a plateau,” Villeroy told France Inter radio on Tuesday. “I want to insist on this patience, this plateau, because if we cut rates too soon we would risk falling back into the sickness of inflation.”

The comments come after the ECB opted last week to leave rates unchanged for a second straight meeting, following more than a year of relentless policy tightening. Lagarde said cuts weren’t discussed on that occasion — despite markets betting on a downward move as soon as the spring following a dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve.

Speaking separately on Tuesday, Lithuanian central bank Governor Gediminas Simkus echoed many of his ECB colleagues in saying markets may have got ahead of themselves in anticipating cuts so soon.

“If there are no surprises, then the expectations of early and fast interest-rate cuts may be too optimistic,” he told reporters in Vilnius.

Figures Tuesday from Eurostat, however, showed a slight revision in November’s inflation readings that may encourage such optimism. While the annual number was confirmed at 2.4% — approaching the 2% target — prices fell by 0.6% on a monthly basis, a little more than initially thought.

Villeroy said any cut in borrowing costs next year would be based on data and decided independently from action by the Fed, where policymakers have also sought to push back against the depth of rate cuts expected by markets next year.

Turning to the domestic economy, updated economic forecasts published earlier in the day showed price gains easing to 1.8%, on average, in 2025.

“Things are going in the right direction on inflation, which is the main concern of French people,” Villeroy said.

The Bank of France’s forecasts for economic growth are less rosy, with only a 0.9% expansion expected 2024 — well below the 1.4% the government says it will need to deliver promises to repair public finances and create jobs.

Still, Villeroy said that outlook compares favorably with a worst-case scenario a year ago that foresaw record inflation fueling a recession and massive unemployment.

“Interest rates have played a role in the slowdown of the economy, but there is a kind of soft landing,” Villeroy said. “We now need to be proportionate in setting interest rates: so stability and a cut probably in 2024.”

--With assistance from Milda Seputyte.

(Updates with ECB’s Simkus, euro-zone inflation starting in fifth paragraph.)

