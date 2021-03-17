Vilmorin & Cie announces a successful €450 million bond placement

On March 17, 2021, Vilmorin & Cie successfully priced a €450 million senior bond offering with a 7-year maturity and a 1.375% fixed coupon.

This successful transaction was largely oversubscribed among a large European investors base.

The net proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of existing debt, of which the funding of the exercise of a pre-maturity redemption call option on the 2.375% May 2021 bond which current outstanding amount stands at €346.2 million.

Through these transactions, Vilmorin & Cie is extending the average maturity of its debt while continuing its strategy of diversified funding sources. After significantly strengthening its financial resources over the last years, Vilmorin & Cie is thus pursuing optimization of its financial capacities, supporting the deployment of its objectives for growth, on a resilient world seeds market.

The bond will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as of 26 March 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014002KP7).

This operation was achieved in collaboration with BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis as global-coordinators, together with HSBC, MUFG and Société Générale, who intervened as bookrunners.

Vilmorin & Cie has been advised for this transaction by Degroof Petercam Investment Banking.

COMING DISCLOSURES AND EVENTS

Thursday May 6, 2021(1):

Disclosure of sales at the end of the 3rd quarter 2020-2021

Monday August 2, 2021(1):

Disclosure of sales for fiscal year 2020-2021

Wednesday October 13, 2021(1):

Disclosure of results for fiscal year 2020-2021

Friday December 10, 2021:

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Dates provided as an indication only, and liable to be changed.

(1) Disclosure after trading on the Paris Stock Market.

Vilmorin & Cie, the 4th largest seed company in the world, develops vegetable and field seeds with high added value, contributing to meeting global food requirements.

A multi-crop seed company, every year Vilmorin & Cie brings around 300 new varieties to market to meet the needs of all diverse types of agriculture and allow farmers to produce better and produce more.

Accompanied by its reference Shareholder Limagrain, both an agricultural cooperative owned by French farmers and an international seed group, Vilmorin & Cie’s strategy for growth relies on research and international development to durably strengthen its market shares, on resilient world markets.

True, since its origins in 1743, to its vision of sustainable development, Vilmorin & Cie ensures its achievements fully respect its three founding values: progress, perseverance and cooperation.

