U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.50
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,574.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,375.25
    +34.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.20
    +2.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.35
    +0.59 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6610
    +0.2010 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,040.08
    +1,108.06 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non-audited condensed interim consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY 2021

Vilniaus baldai
·1 min read

The Group Revenue stood at 99 364 thousand EUR during September of 2020 – August of 2021, while during the same period of FY2020 revenue was 73 324 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2020 – August of 2021 was 322 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 5 668 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2019– August of 2020 was 5 030 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 7 254 thousand EUR.

The Group Revenue stood at 27 851 thousand EUR during IV quarter June – August of 2021, while during the same period of FY2020 revenue was 22 346 thousand EUR.

Net loss of the Group during June – August of 2021 was 1 681 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was negative and stood at -238 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during June – August of 2020 was 3 310 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 3 457 thousand EUR.

Additional information:
Head of Finance
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachment


Recommended Stories