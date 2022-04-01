Vilniaus baldai

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months of FY 2022

The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries (“the Group”) stood at 49 781 thousand EUR during September of 2021 – February of 2022, while during the same period of FY2021 revenue was 46 107 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2021 – February of 2022 was 6 808 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 9 864 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2020– February of 2021 was 2 637 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 5 134 thousand EUR.

The revenue of the Group stood at 22 934 thousand EUR during December of 2021 – February of 2022, while during the same period of FY2021 the revenue of the Group was 21 627 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during December of 2021 – February of 2022 was 8 711 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 10 115 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during December of 2020 – February of 2021 was 785 thousand EUR, while EBITDA 1 981 thousand EUR.

Additional information:

Head of Finance

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

