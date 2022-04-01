U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months of FY 2022

Vilniaus baldai
·1 min read
Vilniaus baldai
Vilniaus baldai

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months of FY 2022

The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries (“the Group”) stood at 49 781 thousand EUR during September of 2021 – February of 2022, while during the same period of FY2021 revenue was 46 107 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2021 – February of 2022 was 6 808 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 9 864 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2020– February of 2021 was 2 637 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 5 134 thousand EUR.

The revenue of the Group stood at 22 934 thousand EUR during December of 2021 – February of 2022, while during the same period of FY2021 the revenue of the Group was 21 627 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during December of 2021 – February of 2022 was 8 711 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 10 115 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during December of 2020 – February of 2021 was 785 thousand EUR, while EBITDA 1 981 thousand EUR.

Additional information:
Head of Finance
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachment


  • BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • UiPath tops earnings estimates, stock plunges on forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses fourth quarter earnings for UiPath.&nbsp;

  • Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

    UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock price plunged 14% during after-hours trading on March 30 following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. The automation software developer's revenue rose 39% year over year to $289.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $6.5 million. UiPath's headline numbers weren't disastrous, but its stock now trades more than 50% below its IPO price of $56 a share set last April.

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • UiPath stock wipes away more than $4 billion in market cap after forecast hit by Ukraine conflict, sales-leadership change

    UiPath Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the “software robots” provider’s weaker-than-expected outlook overshadowed a beat of Wall Street's quarterly results estimates.

  • Walgreens Earnings Top Estimates but Its Outlook Is Crushing the Stock

    Walgreens Boots Alliance tumbled Thursday after investors were disappointed by the drugstore chain’s unchanged fiscal-year guidance. Walgreens (ticker: WBA) reiterated its outlook for low-single digits growth in adjusted per-share earnings for the fiscal year ending in August. “The key consideration in relation to the unchanged outlook is what this suggests for FY23 with F2H22 implying a~30% year over year decline in EPS,” said analyst A.J. Rice of Credit Suisse.

  • Top Growth Stocks for April 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • WELL Health Achieves Record Results Reflecting 573% YoY Revenue Growth and Positive Net Income in Q4-2021

    WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, today announced its audited consolidated annual financial results and results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

  • A dozen S&P 500 stocks just had their worst quarter ever, as tech stocks sloughed off nearly $2 trillion in value

    A stock selloff to start 2022 led to the worst quarter in history for a dozen S&P 500 stocks, as investors punished pandemic darlings and highly valued tech companies, subtracting roughly $2 trillion in market cap.

  • Macy’s to open new fulfillment center in North Carolina, shares slide

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo examines Macy's stock amid news of fulfillment center plans.

  • The Parent Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

    TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company" or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), a leading consumer-focused California cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2021") and full year ("FY 2021") ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

  • Here's Why UiPath Stock Is Getting Battered Today

    A softer-than-expected outlook overshadowed a better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter performance.

  • Is This an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy in April?

    Let's look at Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and evaluate if it's an excellent dividend stock to buy in April. Interestingly, Home Depot first declared a dividend on May 27, 1987. The company has gone through several trials and tribulations between then and now, and the fact that it has sustained the dividend payout throughout that time highlights its prudent cash management.

  • Walgreens Stock Slumps After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Guidance Hold

    Walgreens filled 300 million prescriptions, while administering 12 million Covid tests, helping second quarter U.S. sales rise 1.2% to $27.7 billion.

  • Redline Communications Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

    Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSX: RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote & harsh environments, today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

  • Strong Guidance Signals Opportunity With Software Giant

    Real Money Columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle says latest financial results show positive trends that have yet to be rewarded by the market.

  • 11 Earnings Reports Everyone is Talking About

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 earnings reports everyone is talking about. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Earnings Reports Everyone is Talking About. Notable stocks from the technology and consumer cyclical sectors, including Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Lululemon Athletica Inc. […]

  • Chewy Fourth-Quarter Earnings Fall Short, Stock Drops

    Chewy stock dropped Wednesday as the online seller of pet foods reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed estimates.

  • Walgreens beats Q2 estimates driven by Covid vaccinations and testing

    Thanks to Covid vaccinations and testing offered at its stores, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. was able to beat analysts' second-quarter revenue and earnings expectations. The Deerfield, Illinois-based pharmacy giant (Nasdaq: WBA) reported second-quarter sales rose to $33.7 billion from $32.8 billion a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.59 from $1.40 a year earlier.