VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non audited condensed interim consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY 2022
The Group Revenue stood at 100 738 thousand EUR during September of 2020 – August of 2022, while during the same period of FY2021 revenue was 99 364 thousand EUR.
Net profit of the Group during September of 2021 – August of 2022 was 1488 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 8 545 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2020– August of 2021 was 172 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 5 517 thousand EUR.
The Group Revenue stood at 27 857 thousand EUR during IV quarter June – August of 2022, while during the same period of FY2021 revenue was 27 851 thousand EUR.
Net loss of the Group during June – August of 2022 was 4 060 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was negative and stood at -1 763 thousand EUR. Net loss of the Group during June – August of 2021 was 1 831 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was negative and stood at – 388 thousand EUR.
Additional information:
