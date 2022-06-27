U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months of FY 2022

Vilniaus baldai
·1 min read
Vilniaus baldai
Vilniaus baldai

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months of FY 2022

The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries (“the Group”) stood at 72 881 thousand EUR during September of 2021 – May of 2022, while during the same period of FY2021 revenue was 71 513 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2021 – May of 2022 was 5 548 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 10 308  thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2020 – May of 2021 was 2 003 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 5 906 thousand EUR.

The revenue of the Group stood at 23 100 thousand EUR during March – May of 2022, while during the same period of FY2021 the revenue of the Group was 25 406 thousand EUR.

Net loss of the Group during March – May of 2022 was 1 260 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 444 thousand EUR. Net loss of the Group during March – May of 2021 was 634 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 772 thousand EUR.

Additional information:
Head of Finance
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachment


