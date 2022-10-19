Vimeo to Announce Q3 2022 Earnings on November 2 and Host Earnings Video Event on November 3

Vimeo.com, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), today announced the dates for its third quarter 2022 earnings release and earnings video event.



After the close of market trading on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Vimeo will post its third quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors . On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its third quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors .

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 260 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

Contacts:

Matt Anchin

Vimeo Communications

pr@vimeo.com

Vimeo IR

ir@vimeo.com







