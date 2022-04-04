U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.50
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,685.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,892.50
    +28.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.60
    +2.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.33
    +3.06 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.10
    +12.40 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    +0.19 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3820
    +0.0050 (+0.21%)
     

  • Vix

    20.47
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3107
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6560
    +0.1660 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,040.18
    -301.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.69
    +43.42 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.91
    +1.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Vimeo Names Gillian Munson as Chief Financial Officer

Vimeo.com, Inc.
·2 min read
Vimeo.com, Inc.
Vimeo.com, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO), the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, today announced the appointment of Gillian Munson as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Gillian brings 30 years of finance and operational experience in the technology industry, serving in multiple CFO, board member, advisory and investor roles. Gillian will report to Vimeo Chief Executive Officer Anjali Sud and oversee all corporate finance, accounting, investor relations and administrative functions.

“Gillian stands out as a strategic, battle-tested leader with decades of experience across every angle of finance, and a consistent record of driving growth and shareholder value in companies pursuing new and emerging markets,” said Anjali Sud, Vimeo CEO. “She's been an effective steward of capital throughout her career, and a builder of world-class finance talent and teams. I am thrilled to have her as a partner for Vimeo’s next phase as a public company.”

Gillian most recently served as CFO at Iora Health, where she oversaw the company’s financial management and strategy, including its recent acquisition by One Medical. Gillian has also served as CFO of XO Group, Inc., a venture partner at Union Square Ventures, a managing director at Allen & Company, and an equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley. She currently serves on the boards of Duolingo and Phreesia.

“Vimeo has a bold vision and unique opportunity to power video at work for every employee, team and organization,” said Gillian. “It is extremely exciting to join a company that has the potential for both significant growth and market leadership for years to come. I look forward to diving in with this talented team and making my mark.”

Vimeo's outgoing CFO Narayan Menon will remain available to the company as an Executive Advisor through the end of 2022.

About Vimeo
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 260 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

CONTACT: Contacts Vimeo Communications Matt Anchin pr@vimeo.com Vimeo IR Yaoxian Chew ir@vimeo.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Is it a Great Move to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • AMD Extends Data Center Drive With $1.9 Billion Purchase of Cloud Startup Pensando

    Pensando, founded by former executives from Cisco, will add to AMD's ongoing push into the lucrative data center chip market.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Shopify’s 50% Slump Proves That It’s No Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. has been called “Amazon Junior.” Those shoes are proving too big to fill.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Both companies are seen as bellwethers for the e-commerce sector and they are index h

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Inherited IRA and 401(k) Rules Explained

    Inherited individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have long been a method to allow non-spousal beneficiaries to inherit an IRA account and let the account continue to grow on a tax-deferred basis over time. In 2007, the rules were changed to allow non-spousal beneficiaries of 401(k) and other defined-contribution retirement plans to treat these accounts in a similar fashion. Spousal beneficiaries of an IRA have the option of taking the account and managing it as if it were their own, including the calculation of required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Rose 11.1% and Hit an All-Time High in March

    Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Class B stock gained roughly 11.1% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, its Class A shares climbed roughly 9.8% in the month. Following an 8.8% pullback in February, the S&P 500 index climbed roughly 3.6% in the month, and Berkshire stock benefited from the positive market momentum.

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • Starbucks Founder Schultz Suspends Share Buybacks on Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz suspended a share-buyback plan to mark the start of his latest spell as chief executive officer, saying the cash could be better spent on stores and staff.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewe

  • The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC...

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.