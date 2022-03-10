U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

Vimian’s Interim Report for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

·3 min read
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Vimian Group (STO:VIMIAN)

Continued high pace of M&A in Q4

  • Revenue increased by 74.4 per cent to EUR 48.7m (27.9), of which 9 per cent was organic growth

  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 12.0m (9.5), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 24.7 per cent (33.9)

  • Operating profit amounted to EUR 4.1m (3.8), including items affecting comparability of EUR -4.7m (-3.9).

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled EUR 0.01 (0.18)

"Pace of M&A accelerated in the fourth quarter and revenue increased by 74 per cent to EUR 48.7 million. Organic growth was 9.0 per cent driven by strong growth in our largest segments MedTech and Specialty Pharma, and partly offset by a decline in Covid-related sales in Diagnostics", says Dr. Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian Group.

Revenue for the full year 2021 increased by 143 per cent to EUR 173.3 million, of which 16.5 per cent was organic.

"For the full year, we delivered 143 per cent revenue growth reaching EUR 173.3 million. Organic growth was 16.5 per cent, ahead of our target of 15 per cent. In 2021, we welcomed 17 new companies and entrepreneurs to Vimian, strengthening geographic reach and expanding our product offering. Including all acquisitions completed during 2021, we reach EUR 214.7 million in pro-forma revenues with pro-forma EBITDA of EUR 66.8 million", says Dr. Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian Group.

Adjusted EBITA increased to EUR 12.0m (9.5) in the fourth quarter with a margin of 24.7 per cent (33.9) and to EUR 53.5m (23.3) in the full year, with a margin of 30.8 per cent (32.7).

"Adjusted EBITA for the fourth quarter was EUR 12.0 million corresponding to a margin of 24.7 per cent. The lower margin compared to the fourth quarter previous year reflects investments in the organisation to drive growth and enter new markets, strengthening M&A capacity, the establishment of Group functions and consolidation of acquisitions with different financial profiles. The adjusted EBITA margin for the full year 2021 was 30.8 per cent", says Dr. Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian Group.

A telephone and web conference will be held for investors, analysts, and media, today at 09.00 (CET). The conference will be held in English and include a question-and-answer session.

To attend the telephone conference:
SE: +46 850 558 359
UK: +44 333 300 9262
US: +1 646 722 4904
To attend the webcast
Link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/vimian-group-q4-2021
Related presentation materials will be available at Vimian's corporate website (https://vimian.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/) ahead of the telephone and web conference.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Halvorsen
CFO
henrik.halvorsen@vimian.com
+46 709 66 71 76

Maria Tullberg
Head of IR & Communications
maria.tullberg@vimian.com
+46 736 26 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech. Vimian provides individual businesses with access to our networks, expertise, infrastructure and capital to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the Vimian family - together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian and our family of companies reach over 15,000 customers in +150 markets, employ more than 600 people and have a combined annual turnover of approximately EUR 170 million. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8-528 00 399. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-03-10 07:45 CET.

Attachments

Vimian Q4 Report
Vimian Q4 Presentation

SOURCE: Vimian Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692474/Vimians-Interim-Report-for-the-Fourth-Quarter-of-2021

