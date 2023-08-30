U.S. markets closed

Vin Fast suffered an $83 billion wipeout after the EV start-up's shares plunged 44% in a single day

3
George Glover
·1 min read
VinFast VF6 at the 2022 LA Auto Show
VinFast only expects to produce 50,000 cars this year.Andrew Moseman

  • VinFast stock plunged 44% Tuesday, reducing its market value by $83 billion.

  • The EV maker's shares are thinly traded and it expects to sell just 50,000 cars this year.

  • Before Tuesday, VinFast had soared more than 800% in one of the year's best market debuts.

VinFast's stunning stock-market debut hit a brick wall Tuesday after the EV maker's value plunged by $83 billion.

Shares in the little-known, Vietnamese company closed 44% lower, but it's still worth about $107 billion – more than double the market cap of Ford.

VinFast enjoyed a staggering fortnight since it listed via a SPAC merger on August 15. Despite being unprofitable and only expecting to produce 50,000 cars this year, it had notched up a six-day winning streak prior to Tuesday's plunge.

Founder Pham Nhat Vuong still controls 99% of the stock, having issued just 1% of its 2.32 billion shares to the public.

Low-float stocks are often susceptible to high volatility, both to the upside and downside, as it doesn't take much buying or selling pressure to fuel wild price swings.

Vuong also suffered a massive hit to his paper wealth Tuesday, with VinFast's losses eroding the value of his stake from $141 billion to $74 billion, according to Barron's.

The stock looked set to claw back some of those losses Wednesday after climbing 8% in premarket trading.

Read the original article on Business Insider