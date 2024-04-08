Vince McMahon Selling $310 Million of Shares Back to TKO Group

WWE founder and disgraced former executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings Vince McMahon is selling about $310 million of his shares back to the company in a deal disclosed Monday morning.

TKO, the parent of WWE and UFC, filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission that it is buying nearly 3.5 million shares in two separate deals inked with McMahon on Thursday and on Sunday. The shares are being bought at $89.01 a share, a 4% discount to Friday’s closing price of $92.51.

The total price of $311.2 million TKO is paying McMahon will be partially funded by $150 million corporate revolving credit facility, according to the filing. The company says it will retire the shares, meaning it is lowering the overall share count of TKO with the transaction.

McMahon resigned from TKO Group in January after a lawsuit accused him of sexual coercion. The long-time wrestling promoter helped create TKO by negotiating the sale of WWE to Endeavor Group Holdings, which spun off its UFC mixed martial arts arm into TKO in September at a valuation of $103.95 a share. TKO slumped after the merger closed, falling to a low of $73 a share in December.

McMahon has been an active seller of TKO stock in recent months. In March he sold $411 million in TKO and nearly $700 million of the company’s shares in November. A multi-billionaire, according to Forbes, McMahon will still own about 11.5 million shares of TKO worth about $1.06 billion when the just-announced sale is closed on Wednesday.

Endeavor, which controls 51% of the voting stock of TKO, is going private in a deal announced last week by its controlling shareholder, private equity fund Silver Lake. TKO will remain publicly traded, according to Silver Lake.

