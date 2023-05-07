Vincent Tchenguiz Spends US$1.5m Buying Trendlines Group Shares \

Those following along with The Trendlines Group Ltd. (Catalist:42T) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider Vincent Tchenguiz, who spent a stonking S$1.5m on stock at an average price of S$0.12. While that only increased their holding size by 5.1%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Trendlines Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by insider Vincent Tchenguiz was not their only acquisition of Trendlines Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of S$1.6m worth of shares at a price of S$0.13 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.096 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Vincent Tchenguiz was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Vincent Tchenguiz purchased 37.16m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.12. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Trendlines Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Trendlines Group insiders own 47% of the company, currently worth about S$41m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Trendlines Group Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Trendlines Group. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Trendlines Group (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

