U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,417.80
    -263.64 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Vincent Van Gogh Hot Air Balloon Flies Over A Field Of Sunflowers Outside Chicago In Celebration Of "Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit" Extension

·3 min read

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Extended through Feb. 6 by Popular Demand

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a maiden flight in Toronto to herald the return of the city's Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, Lighthouse Immersive's Vincent van Gogh hot air balloon made its way to Goebbert's Farm in Pingree Grove this Saturday, Oct. 9 to mark an extension of Immersive Van Gogh Chicago to Feb. 6. Van Gogh's unmistakable mug was inflated on the farm grounds from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for a planned tethered flight.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition

For images of the balloon, click the link below:
https://carolfox.box.com/s/h3ai7q3mtzko8rgj8vlo5vnpfw2gx28t

For video of the balloon, click the link below:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/aysr7uwzxppc0v7/AAD5VxwbJR-mVoE44CCim0j2a?dl=0

Van Gogh hot air balloon floats above Goebbert's Farm marking the extension of Immersive Van Gogh Chicago to Feb. 6.

"Vincent's flight over Toronto delighted locals as well as social media users across North America," said Corey Ross, co-producer of Immersive Van Gogh. "Now he has taken his first flight in the U.S., and we have plans to bring him to Minneapolis and New York to highlight our exhibits in those cities."

Goebbert's Farm, located off of the Route 47 exit on I-90, is a family-oriented destination offering seasonal attractions like vegetable picking, gardening classes, pig races and even a giraffe barn. The farm grounds house a vast sunflower field that made it a fitting location for a Van Gogh hot air balloon, as the post-Impressionist painter was particularly fond of these towering flowers.

Manning the basket was veteran hot air balloon pilot Bennett Schwontkowski of Midwest Balloon Adventures, who has flown in over 40 states since 1974. As a commercially licensed pilot, he has logged over 3,200 flights, including at the Kentucky Derby Festival and the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics.

Tickets to Immersive Van Gogh are currently on-sale through Nov. 28. Tickets for the Feb. 6 extension will be available on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Prices start at $39.99 for adults ($24.99 for children 16 or younger) with untimed and flexible ticket options available. The venue is easily accessible by public transportation and has ample parking in the nearby James House parking garage. For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit vangoghchicago.com or call 844-307-4644. Follow the exhibition on social media at @vangoghchicago on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago is operated by Immersive Art Space LP, a partnership between co-producers Corey Ross, Svetlana Dvoretsky, Maria Shclover and Irina Shabshis. The venue at the Germania Club features a merchandise/gift shop, café and a newly unveiled cocktail lounge that welcomes ticketholders and the general public alike.

About Immersive Van Gogh
Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of post-Impressionist master Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. With exhibits across North America, Immersive Van Gogh is now one of the best-selling attractions in the world.

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. With more than 70 projectors illuminating over 15,000 square-feet, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh's brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1888), The Bedroom in Arles (1889), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).

A Vincent van Gogh hot air balloon gazes down upon a field of sunflowers in suburban Chicago as &quot;Immersive Van Gogh&quot; announces that the smash hit experiential exhibit will continue through February 6 at Chicago&#39;s Lighthouse ArtSpace, 108 West Germania Place. Tickets to the new block go on sale Oct. 13 at noon CT. Photo credit: Kyle Flubacker.
A Vincent van Gogh hot air balloon gazes down upon a field of sunflowers in suburban Chicago as "Immersive Van Gogh" announces that the smash hit experiential exhibit will continue through February 6 at Chicago's Lighthouse ArtSpace, 108 West Germania Place. Tickets to the new block go on sale Oct. 13 at noon CT. Photo credit: Kyle Flubacker.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vincent-van-gogh-hot-air-balloon-flies-over-a-field-of-sunflowers-outside-chicago-in-celebration-of-immersive-van-gogh-exhibit-extension-301396559.html

SOURCE Lighthouse Immersive

Recommended Stories

  • Hunter Biden sells five art pieces for $75,000 each in Los Angeles

    President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has sold at least five prints of artwork to unspecified buyers for $75,000 each at his recent Los Angeles exhibition, raising concerns about purported art lovers purchasing access to the White House.

  • Can a Convicted Art Forger Become Next Big Thing in NFTs?

    Wolfgang Beltracchi is a well-known and previously convicted art forger. Beltracchi is also the most recent member of the non-fungible token (NFT) creators club. The German faker of fine arts has previously served prison time for his crimes but is putting his skills to good use with a digital art collection.

  • Cuba's danzón genre: '150 years later, it's still alive.'

    A man in a white guayabera approaches a woman and stretches out his hand, palm up, inviting her to dance. Such a scene at the end of the 19th century in Cuba was scandalous in some circles. It was also a new musical genre, the danzón.

  • Laura Knight: A Panoramic View, MK Gallery, review: these cheery, pleasant paintings lack substance

    Although, during her lifetime, the prolific artist Laura Knight enjoyed enormous popularity, so much so that her name once appeared as a crossword clue in a Scottish newspaper, her reputation nosedived after her death in 1970. A figurative painter to her fingertips, she was never part of the avant-garde, and, for all the brilliance and fluency of her draughtsmanship, her unfashionable realist pictures of circus performers and ballet dancers milling about backstage now appear garish and schmaltzy

  • Hunter Biden art pieces go for $75K each at LA show: report

    Hunter Biden’s artwork reportedly sold for $75,000 apiece before his official New York City art show even opened.

  • Chopin portrait bought at flea market is from 19th century

    A peeling portrait of Frederic Chopin purchased at a flea market in Poland hung modestly in a private house for almost three decades before an expert dated the painting to the 19th century, when the Polish piano composer lived. Now restored and in a gilded frame, the small painting resides in a bank vault somewhere in eastern Poland while its owners negotiate their next steps, including a public exhibit. News of the artwork's existence broke this week as Warsaw hosted the 18th Frederic Chopin Piano Competition, an international event known for launching the careers of world-class pianists.

  • 8 Sensational Photography Projects and the Cameras Used to Make Them

    ecide the best route to deliver the look they want to achieve. Beyond the images, a good photography project must send a message. Whether it's positive, negative, or neutral, the intention has to connect with the viewer. The difficulty of doing this is why many projects fail. But we're not here to talk about those. We're here to focus on the wins. Let's take a look.

  • NFT world welcomes Wolfgang Beltracchi

    Wolfgang Beltracchi, one of the most infamous art forgers of all time, is entering the NFT world. Beltracchi is behind a project labelled ‘The Greats’ which consists of 4,608 NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

  • A Group of Rare Muhammad Ali Art Works Fetches Nearly $1 Million at Auction

    More than two dozen little-known works by the boxing legend sold in a New York auction held by Bonhams on Tuesday.

  • Animation Players Eager to Catch Up at MipJunior as Sector Sees Major Shifts

    While the pandemic has had a minimal impact on animation compared with other genres, with studios devising global, virtual pipelines long before the COVID-19 crisis, the European toon landscape has faced many changes over the last couple of years. Animation production companies and distributors have had to deal with consolidation, the proliferation of subscription VOD […]

  • Meet 8 Legendary BIPOC Artists and Designers Who Inspire Today’s Talents

    Top design firms and artists reflect on the works of Riten Mozumdar, Gira Sarabhai, Jaya Ibrahim and others in this impactful lineup.

  • Meghan Markle is Producing a New Animated Series for Netflix

    The show will center on a 12 year old girl who is inspired by influential women in history.

  • Add Blue Chip Art To Your Portfolio With Shares Of This Multimillion-Dollar Painting

    Sophisticated investors are turning to alternative investments for higher potential returns and to diversify their portfolios with assets that have little correlation with the stock market. One type of alternative investment that is attracting increased interest is contemporary artwork. This isn’t surprising considering that this asset class is estimated to be worth $1.7 trillion and with a 14% annual return over the last 25 years, according to research conducted by Masterworks, and 23% annual r

  • New York Comic Con Returns To Javits Center

    Comic Con has made a comeback in New York after last year's virtual event. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

  • Tarryn Goldman Makes Her Photos Look Like Paintings Without Photoshop

    My name is Tarry Goldman. Proud mother. Passionate photographer. Deep base devotee. Avid bookworm. Information collector. Internet addict. Bourbon-loving sunset junkie. Unofficial graphic designer. Cloud observing dreamer and people watcher of note. That’s me in a nutshell. Photography, to me, is so much more than a job, or just a way to make money. I live, eat and breathe it. When I am there, camera in hand, borrowing snippets of time, the world becomes such a beautiful place and it is through

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Traders Hold Breath as China Markets to Reopen After Holiday

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s financial markets are set to open for the first time in a week on Friday, with investors bracing for volatility from a surprise default in the property sector coupled with the global energy shortage.The Golden Week holiday offered a rare respite from a months-long regulatory onslaught that’s sent shock waves through the world’s financial markets. As trading resumes focus will be on where Beijing will strike next and the impact of Fantasia Holdings Group Co.’s dollar-bond d