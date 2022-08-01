U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

VINCI Airports becomes the leading shareholder of the Mexican airport operator OMA

Nanterre, 1 August 2022

VINCI Airports becomes the leading shareholder of the Mexican airport operator OMA

  • Signature of an agreement to acquire a 29.99% stake in the concession company for 13 airports in Mexico

  • 25-year concession

  • Acquisition of a strategic position in a country with strong growth potential

VINCI Airports signed an agreement to purchase 29.99% of OMA (Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte). This transaction allows VINCI Airports to add 13 airports to its portfolio – located in Northern and Central Mexico – which handled a total of 23 million passengers in 2019 (18 million in 2021).

Monterrey International airport, serving Mexico’s industrial capital, is the fifth-largest airport in the country and accounts for nearly half of OMA’s passenger numbers. Added to this are Chihuahua International and Ciudad Juárez International airports at the heart of Mexico’s mining industry, Culiacán International and Mazatlán International airports, as well as eight regional and tourism airports on the Pacific Coast and in Central Mexico: Acapulco, San Luis Potosí, Torreón, Zihuatanejo, Durango, Zacatecas, Tampico and Reynosa.

VINCI Airports is thus establishing itself in the third-most populous country in the Americas, where passenger numbers in the second quarter of 2022 already managed to exceed pre-pandemic levels. The remaining concession period (end of contract in 2048) will allow VINCI Airports to deploy its long-term partnership model to support the country’s tourism industry and economic growth.

After the financial closing, expected to be completed by the end of 2022, VINCI Airports’ network will include more than 70 airports in 13 countries. Following the recent acquisitions of airports in Brazil and Cape Verde, with this new transaction the business line confirms the continuation of its international expansion strategy and further consolidates its position as the world’s leading private airport operator.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.  

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel.: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


