Nanterre, 17 January 2022

VINCI Airports – Traffic 2021

Continued recovery in passenger traffic in the fourth quarter (up by a factor of 2.3 compared to 2020, down 46% compared to 20 19)

Full-year t raffic up 12% year compared to 2020, down 66% compared to 2019

Passenger numbers continue to grow despite the resurgence of the pandemic in December

Announcement of capacity strengthening and new routes in several network airports should encourage growth in traffic in the next few months

VINCI network airports welcomed almost 32 million passengers in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 46% compared to the same period in 2019 but more than double the figures in the fourth quarter of 2020. Over full-year 2021, some 86 million passengers were welcomed, 66% down on 2019 but up 12% compared to 2020.

After very encouraging results in October and November (down 48% and 44% respectively), the end of the year was marked by a resurgence of the pandemic in some countries due to emergence of the Omicron variant. However, unlike the situation at end 2020, governments did not impose such strong travel limitation measures, preferring to rely on screening and high vaccination rates in most countries. The recovery of passenger traffic therefore continued in the fourth quarter of 2021 in most of the network’s airports. A more detailed analysis shows that in the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, traffic continues to remain close to the levels recorded in 2019, while in Portugal, the United Kingdom, Serbia and Chile, the number of passengers served was from two to four times higher than in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, Cambodia and Chile reopened to international travellers this last quarter, after months of closed borders. Illustrating this positive trend, the average load factor of aircraft operating on the VINCI Airports network rose to over 70% in October and November for the first time since the start of the crisis.

In the paragraphs below, unless otherwise indicated, variations refer to traffic levels in 2021 compared to the same period in 2019.

In Portugal , airport traffic returned in the fourth quarter of 2021 to a level equivalent to 73% of traffic in the same quarter of 2019 (up by a factor of 3.2 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020), with an increase of almost 19 points compared to the preceding quarter. Passenger numbers on links with the major European capitals rose particularly sharply in October and November during the autumn holidays (-18% for Orly, -11% for Amsterdam, -12% for Geneva, +2% for London Heathrow). However, the pace of the recovery showed some signs of slowing at the end of the year due to the fifth wave of the pandemic.





In the United Kingdom , passenger traffic at London Gatwick continued to recover. The autumn holiday period and relaxation of the rules for entering the UK in October and November had a particularly positive impact on international flights: Dublin (from -68% in Q3 to -41% in Q4), Tenerife (from -79% to -52%), Lanzarote (from -75% to -26%), Malaga (from -83% to -66%). The easing of UK entry criteria starting early January should boost this trend, likewise the additional capacities announced for the next few months by British Airways (reopening of a base for its short-haul flights with 18 aircraft by end May) and Wizz Air (opening of 14 new direct links and four new aircraft for its base).





The autumn holiday period also benefitted airports in the VINCI network in France, where traffic rose by approximately 20 points in Nantes and Lyon over this period. Passengers flying from Nantes chose holiday destinations such as Nice (+23%) or Barcelona (+30%). This uptick faltered subsequently with the fifth wave of the pandemic. Several companies (such as Volotea, Transavia, Swiss, Corsair) confirmed the opening of new lines to Nantes or Lyon as of December or for the next summer season, suggesting the possibility of an increase in traffic in the next few months.





The number of passengers welcomed this last quarter in Belgrade ( Serbi a) was down 40% compared to the same quarter in 2019. Demand for flights was particularly brisk towards destinations such as Istanbul (+8%) and Dubai (+19%). Traffic could pick up in the next few months as Air Serbia reinforces the capacity of its Belgrade hub: resumption of routes to Nice, Madrid and Venice, and a new route between Belgrade and Nis.





In Jap a n , passenger numbers rose 23 points over the quarter thanks to resumption of domestic flights after the state of emergency was lifted at end September (-29% in December), given that Japan’s borders have been closed for several months.





In the United States , traffic at Orlando Sanford airport rose by almost 30 points over the quarter thanks to a lull in the pandemic in the country. On some routes, the number of passengers carried approached or even exceeded pre-pandemic levels, to destinations such as Asheville (-6%), Allentown (+5%) and Harrisburg (-5%). During this quarter, the airport welcomed new international routes with Canada (Toronto) operated by Swoop Airlines and Flair Airlines.





Traffic in the Dominican Republic airports stabilised over the quarter at a point very close to its pre-pandemic level. Certain links made a strong contribution to sharp growth in traffic, in particular flights between Santo Domingo and Miami (+27%) and Madrid (+40%). Faced with strong demand on the Madrid route, Iberia further increased the frequency of weekly flights - to 13 - in November. Madrid is today the top destination from Latin America, where Iberia offers significantly more flights than before the pandemic. Traffic fell in December due to operational problems in the United States (cancellation of flights due to staff shortages).





Growth of traffic to near pre-crisis levels at Salvador de Bahia airport in Br azil was confirmed this quarter. GOL Airlines opened more than 20 new destinations in December on the back of two new connection time-slots a day. This led to high passenger numbers on flights to São Paulo (VCP +48%), Rio (SDU +99%) and Belo Horizonte (+11%). In December, the airport reached an important milestone in its development: for the first time in its history, it had direct links to all the capitals in the south of the country. Lastly, six new destinations will be opened in January: Porto Velho, Montes Claros, São José do Rio Preto, Cuiabá, Belém, Florianópolis.





In Chile, traffic rose 25 points compared to the preceding quarter. This strong uptick reflects very high passenger numbers on domestic lines (-12% over the whole quarter compared to the same period in 2019), and, to a lesser extent, the increase in traffic on certain international lines since reopening of borders on October 1st (Bogota from -76% in Q3 to -36% in Q4, Miami MIA from -61% to -10%).





About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of 45 airports located in 12 countries in Europe, Asia and the American continent. Through its expertise as a comprehensive integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and operates airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance, modernise existing infrastructure and manage airports’ environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports was the first airport operator to commit to an international environment strategy, to achieve its goal of net zero emissions across its network by 2050. www.vinci-airports.com

@VINCIAirports

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 31 December 2021

I- Change in VINCI Airports* passenger traffic in December 2021





December 2021 Cumulative to end December (12 months) % change 2021 / 2020 % change 2021 / 2019 % change 2021 / 2020 % change 2021 / 2019 VINCI Airports x2.3 -46% +12% -66% Portugal (ANA) x2.7 -32% +39% -58% United Kingdom x4.7 -65% -28% -84% Japan (Kansai Airports) +53% -62% -28% -78% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) x2.1 -30% +17% -59% France x2.7 -38% +28% -59% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) N/S -95% -88% -98% United States of America x3.0 -16% +75% -33% Brazil +32% -10% +43% -28% Serbia x2.7 -36% +73% -47% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +76% -7% +88% -17% Sweden +15% -79% +7% -73% Costa Rica x4.0 -1% +72% -32%

*Data at 100% data, regardless of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

N/S: Given the very low number of passengers, the comparison between periods is not relevant.



II- Change in commercial aircraft movements (ATM) in VINCI Airports** in December 2021





December 2021 Cumulative to end December (12 months) % change 2021 / 2020 % change 2021 / 2019 % change 2021 / 2020 % change 2021 / 2019 VINCI Airports +66% -30% +13% -50% Portugal (ANA) x2.1 -15% +31% -44% United Kingdom x3.2 -47% -20% -77% Japan (Kansai Airports) +14% -36% -9% -50% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +67% -27% +25% -50% France x2.0 -29% +17% -51% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) N/S -87% -62% -90% United States of America +68% -7% +27% -22% Brazil +17% -4% +36% -14% Serbia +81% -18% +45% -31% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +22% -16% +57% -14% Sweden -12% -73% +4% -65% Costa Rica x2.6 +15% x2.3 -7%

**Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including commercial movements over the full period.

N/S: Given the very low number of movements, the comparison between periods is not relevant.



In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2021 % change Q4 2021 / Q4 2020 % change Q4 2021 / Q4 2020 2021 % change

2021 2019



% change

2021/2020 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 5,061 -31% x3.4 12,149 -61% +31% Porto (OPO) 100 2,240 -27% x3.0 5,842 -55% +32% Faro (FAO) 100 1,167 -26% x3.1 3,265 -64% +48% Madeira 100 717 -5% x2.9 2,026 -40% +73% Azores 100 447 -8% x2.4 1,616 -34% +80% TOTAL 9,632 -27% x3.2 24,899 -58% +39% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 3,137 -70% x4.5 6,255 -87% -38% Belfast (BFS) 100 956 -28% x4.3 2,330 -63% +33% TOTAL 4,093 -65% x4.4 8,585 -84% -28% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 1,140 -85% +31% 3,057 -90% -53% Itami (ITM) 40 2,594 -39% +11% 6,758 -59% -12% Kobé (UKB) 40 609 -31% +25% 1,625 -52% -0% TOTAL 4,343 -66% +18% 11,440 -78% -28% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 4,029 -32% x2.5 10,008 -59% +17% TOTAL 4,029 -32% x2.5 10,008 -59% +17% France Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron

(LYN) 31 1,606 -40% x3.0 4,530 -61% +27% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 1,094 -32% x2.9 3,294 -54% +42% Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR) 85 2 -74% x5.1 3 -83% -18% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 138 -26% x3.0 395 -54% +54% Dinard Bretagne (DNR) 49 0 -99% -83% 1 -99% -96% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 12 -74% x8.2 14 -96% -93% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 4 -83% x4.9 7 -97% -94% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 99 +5% x2.5 346 -32% +68% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 42 -59% x2.6 92 -79% -20% TOTAL 2,997 -37% x3.0 8,681 -59% +28%

III - Passenger numbers by airport

In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2021 % change Q4 2021 / Q4 2019 % change Q4 2021 / Q4 2020 2021 % change

2021/2019



% change

2021/2020 Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 85 -94% N/S 250 -96% -81% Siem Reap (REP) 70 2 -100% N/S 2 -100% -100% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 1 -100% N/S 17 -99% -92% TOTAL 88 -97% N/S 270 -98% -88% United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 661 -16% +68% 2,394 -27% +55% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,411 -14% x4.0 3,728 -38% +87% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 226 -19% x2.5 867 -24% +92% TOTAL 2,297 -15% x2,8 6,989 -33% +75% Brazil Salvador (SSA) 100 1,868 -12% +46% 5,583 -28% +43% TOTAL 1,868 -12% +46% 5,583 -28% +43% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 850 -40% x2.0 3,286 -47% +73% TOTAL 850 -40% x2.0 3,286 -47% +73% Dominican Republic (Aerodom)

of which Santo Domingo (SDQ) 100 1,172 -1% x1.9 4,160 -8% x2.1 Puerto Plata (POP) 100 143 -14% x3.0 395 -54% +11% Samana (AZS) 100 15 -50% x24 23 -86% -58% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 20 -7% +10% 69 -18% +47% TOTAL 1,350 -4% x2.0 4,648 -17% +88% Sweden Stockholm Skavsta (NYO) 90 155 -70% +48% 607 -73% +7% TOTAL 155 -70% +48% 607 -73% +7% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 262 0% x5.1 827 -32% +72% TOTAL 262 0% x5.1 827 -32% +72% Total VINCI Airports 31,964 -46% x2.3 85,822 -66% +12%

*MC: Management Contract

N/S: Given the very low number of passengers, the comparison between periods is not significant.



IV – Commercial movements by airport

Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2021 % change

Q4 2021 /

Q4 2019 % change

Q4 2021 /

Q4 2020 2021 % change

2021/2019



% change

2021/2020 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 40,929 -22% x2.2 111,598 -49% +29% Porto (OPO) 100 17,710 -24% x2.0 51,839 -46% +23% Faro (FAO) 100 9,605 -10% x1.9 32,317 -45% +44% Madeira 100 6,017 0% x1.9 18,543 -29% +49% Azores 100 5,963 +2% +25% 25,214 -15% +37% TOTAL 80,274 -18% x2.0 239,671 -44% +31% United Kingdom London Gatwick (LGW) 50 24,665 -61% x3.2 51,975 -81% -32% Belfast (BFS) 100 9,159 -16% x2.0 25,187 -49% +23% TOTAL 33,824 -54% x2.8 77,162 -77% -20% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 19,799 -61% +21% 66,637 -68% -20% Itami (ITM) 40 29,341 -15% +13% 93,474 -32% -3% Kobé (UKB) 40 8,388 -3% +13% 28,167 -10% +7% TOTAL 57,528 -39% +16% 188,278 -50% -9% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 27,818 -30% x1.9 78,224 -50% +25% TOTAL 27,818 -30% x1.9 78,224 -50% +25% France Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 18,636 -35% x1.8 60,422 -51% +22% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 9,122 -36% x2.1 28,458 -55% +22% Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR) 85 282 -32% +24% 1,005 -39% +9% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 1,738 -41% x1.8 5,694 -57% +36% Dinard Bretagne (DNR) 49 116 -49% +26% 525 -59% -21% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 481 -24% x2.6 1,036 -73% -65% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 1,161 -3% x2.5 2,900 -58% -40% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 1,736 -10% +57% 9,219 -17% +51% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,345 -39% +51% 3,691 -60% -5% TOTAL 34,617 -34% x1.9 112,950 -51% +17%





Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2021 % change Q4 2021 / Q4 2019 % change Q4 2021 / Q4 2020 2021 % change

2021 / 2019



% change

2021 / 2020



Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 2,860 -81% N/S 10,173 -82% -45% Siem Reap (REP) 70 59 -99% N/S 161 -100% -98% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 179 -96% N/S 654 -96% -79% TOTAL 3,098 -89% N/S 10,988 -90% -62% United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 4,958 -14% +22% 20,267 -17% +27% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 28,730 -8% +77% 91,389 -24% +24% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,069 +3% x2.0 7,712 -4.9% +66% TOTAL 35,757 -9% +68% 119,368 -22% +27% Brazil Salvador (SSA) 100 20,199 -5% +27% 67,628 -14% +36% TOTAL 20,199 -5% +27% 67,628 -14% +36% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 12,932 -21% +58% 48,842 -31% +45% TOTAL 12,932 -21% +58% 48,842 -31% +45% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Santo Domingo (SDQ) 100 10,483 -8% +50% 40,605 -6% +69% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,181 -5% x2.0 3,479 -44% +22% Samana (AZS) 100 183 -28% x1.9 524 -60% +3% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,991 -15% +13% 7,403 -22% +27% TOTAL 13,849 -9% +47% 52,156 -14% +57% Sweden Stockholm Skavsta (NYO) 90 1,226 -64% +21% 5,013 -65% +4% TOTAL 1,226 -64% +21% 5,013 -65% +4% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 3,602 +14% x3.3 12,930 -7% x2.3 TOTAL 3,602 +14% x3.3 12,930 -7% x2.3 Total VINCI Airports 324,724 -33% +67% 1,013,210 -50% +13%

*MC: Management Contract

N/S : Given the very low number of movements, the comparison between periods is not significant.

