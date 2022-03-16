U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2022

VINCI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • DG
VINCI
VINCI

Nanterre, 16 March 2022

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2022

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

February

YTD at the end of February (2 months)

% change 2022/2021

% change 2022/2019

% change 2022/2021

% change 2022/2019

VINCI Autoroutes

+19.0%

+7.5%

+16.1%

+5.1%

Light vehicles

+22.3%

+7.6%

+18.6%

+5.3%

Heavy vehicles

+5.4%

+7.0%

+5.5%

+4.0%


VINCI Autoroutes’ traffic levels continued to rise in February. It should be noted that light vehicle traffic benefited from a positive calendar effect compared with 2019, since a larger proportion of schools’ winter holidays fell in February in 2022.

II- Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic1

February

YTD at the end of February
(2 months)

% change 2022/2021

% change 2022/2019

% change 2022/2021

% change 2022/2019

VINCI Airports

x3.3

-47%

x2.7

-49%

Portugal (ANA)

x10

-24%

x5

-31%

United-Kingdom

x28

-56%

x15

-62%

Japan (Kansai Airports)

+67%

-80%

+90%

-75%

Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)

x2

-35%

x2

-34%

France

x4

-36%

x3

-45%

Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)

x3

-95%

x2

-95%

United States of America

x3

-9%

x3

-15%

Brazil2

+34%

-14%

+27%

-12%

Serbia

x2

-34%

x2

-32%

Dominican Republic (Aerodom)

x2

-6%

+82%

-7%

Sweden

+80%

-80%

+63%

-78%

Costa Rica

x4

-10%

x4

-12%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
2 Traffic including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have recently joined the VINCI Airports network (start of operations in January/February 2022).

VINCI Airports’ passenger numbers continued to improve in many countries in February, and particularly in Portugal, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3

February

YTD at the end of February
(2 months)

% change 2022/2021

% change 2022/2019

% change 2022/2021

% change 2022/2019

VINCI Airports

x2.0

-33%

+83%

-33%

Portugal (ANA)

x4

-18%

x3

-21%

United-Kingdom

x9

-52%

x6

-56%

Japan (Kansai Airports)

+72%

-46%

+58%

-40%

Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)

+72%

-30%

+73%

-30%

France

x2

-32%

+94%

-38%

Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)

+78%

-87%

+54%

-87%

United States of America

+42%

-13%

+60%

-9%

Brazil4

+21%

+11%

+15%

+10%

Serbia

+62%

-24%

+76%

-19%

Dominican Republic (Aerodom)

+35%

-7%

+33%

-8%

Sweden

+46%

-79%

+20%

-76%

Costa Rica

+95%

+9%

+95%

+12%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
4 ATM including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have recently joined the VINCI Airports network (start of operations in January/February 2022).

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


