VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- DG
Nanterre, 16 March 2022
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2022
I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic
February
YTD at the end of February (2 months)
% change 2022/2021
% change 2022/2019
% change 2022/2021
% change 2022/2019
VINCI Autoroutes
+19.0%
+7.5%
+16.1%
+5.1%
Light vehicles
+22.3%
+7.6%
+18.6%
+5.3%
Heavy vehicles
+5.4%
+7.0%
+5.5%
+4.0%
VINCI Autoroutes’ traffic levels continued to rise in February. It should be noted that light vehicle traffic benefited from a positive calendar effect compared with 2019, since a larger proportion of schools’ winter holidays fell in February in 2022.
II- Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic1
February
YTD at the end of February
% change 2022/2021
% change 2022/2019
% change 2022/2021
% change 2022/2019
VINCI Airports
x3.3
-47%
x2.7
-49%
Portugal (ANA)
x10
-24%
x5
-31%
United-Kingdom
x28
-56%
x15
-62%
Japan (Kansai Airports)
+67%
-80%
+90%
-75%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
x2
-35%
x2
-34%
France
x4
-36%
x3
-45%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
x3
-95%
x2
-95%
United States of America
x3
-9%
x3
-15%
Brazil2
+34%
-14%
+27%
-12%
Serbia
x2
-34%
x2
-32%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
x2
-6%
+82%
-7%
Sweden
+80%
-80%
+63%
-78%
Costa Rica
x4
-10%
x4
-12%
1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
2 Traffic including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have recently joined the VINCI Airports network (start of operations in January/February 2022).
VINCI Airports’ passenger numbers continued to improve in many countries in February, and particularly in Portugal, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.
III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3
February
YTD at the end of February
% change 2022/2021
% change 2022/2019
% change 2022/2021
% change 2022/2019
VINCI Airports
x2.0
-33%
+83%
-33%
Portugal (ANA)
x4
-18%
x3
-21%
United-Kingdom
x9
-52%
x6
-56%
Japan (Kansai Airports)
+72%
-46%
+58%
-40%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
+72%
-30%
+73%
-30%
France
x2
-32%
+94%
-38%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
+78%
-87%
+54%
-87%
United States of America
+42%
-13%
+60%
-9%
Brazil4
+21%
+11%
+15%
+10%
Serbia
+62%
-24%
+76%
-19%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
+35%
-7%
+33%
-8%
Sweden
+46%
-79%
+20%
-76%
Costa Rica
+95%
+9%
+95%
+12%
3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
4 ATM including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have recently joined the VINCI Airports network (start of operations in January/February 2022).
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment