Vinci Brands Debuts Incipio and kate spade new york Cases for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Devices

·4 min read

Incipio Duo, Grip and kate spade new york Defensive Hardshell Feature Advanced Drop Protection, Antimicrobial Defense and More

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Brands, a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions, today announced new protective case solutions for the all-new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices from Incipio® and kate spade new york. The Incipio Duo and Grip and the kate spade new york Defensive Hardshell cases provide consumers with reliable, slim, and stylish options to protect their new device. Advanced features include up to 14-feet of drop protection, antimicrobial defense against 99.9% of surface bacteria, plus wireless charging and 5G compatibility.

Incipio and kate spade new york offer reliable, slim, and stylish case options for consumers to protect their new Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices.
The Incipio and kate spade new york cases bear the Google "Made for" badge, indicating they have been designed for use with the Google Pixel 6 devices and have been certified to meet Google compatibility standards.

Additionally, the Incipio Duo and Grip cases are BPA-free and include Eastman TritanRenew copolyester, a durable material with 50% ISCC-certified recycled content*, making them a more sustainable option for consumers. Packaging is made with recycled materials, so consumers can make more eco-friendly choices to protect their device and the planet. Vinci Brands also provides consumers with an end-of-life solution for their used phone case in partnership with Close the Loop USA. Regardless of the brand, customers can recycle their used case, helping to reduce the number of products going to landfills each year.

"Incipio is committed to providing consumers with practical and stylish solutions to protect their new smartphone, while incorporating recycled plastics to reduce impact on the environment," says Brian Stech, CEO of Vinci Brands. "In addition to antimicrobial defense and impact protection, Incipio cases are BPA-free and made with certified recycled content, providing protection you can feel good about."

Incipio Duo for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (MSRP: $29.99)
Made with recycled materials, the Incipio Duo provides superior device drop protection up to 12-feet with two-piece construction and Impact Struts technology that absorbs shock. Additional features include:

  • Industry-leading raised edge bezels for added screen protection

  • Antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria

  • Soft-touch coating

  • Scratch resistance

  • Wireless charging and 5G compatible for fastest connection possible

  • Recycled packaging

  • Available in Black and Salsa Red

Incipio Grip for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (MSRP: $39.99)
Boasting drop protection up to 14 -feet, and made from recycled materials, the Grip case is easily the best option for butterfingered consumers. Multi-directional raised grips along the exterior and corners are designed to keep the phone in hand and prevent slippage from all directions. Additional features include:

  • Slim, form-fitting design in dual-layer, one-piece construction

  • Impact Struts technology to absorb shock

  • Industry-leading raised edge bezels for added screen protection

  • Antimicrobial protection eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria

  • Superior scratch resistance and discoloration defense

  • New ultra-responsive press-fit buttons

  • 5G compatible for fastest connection possible

  • Wireless charging compatible

  • Recycled packaging

  • Available in Black and Midnight Navy

kate spade new york Defensive Hardshell for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (MSRP: 49.99)
The kate spade new york Defensive Hardshell offers its signature style in a slim, dual-layer case and bumper design. The scratch resistant capabilities allow for the designs to stay fresh. Additional features include:

  • 12-foot drop protection

  • Antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria

  • 5G compatible for fastest connection possible

  • Wireless charging compatible

  • Available in Hollyhock Floral (clear/cream with stones)

Availability:
The Incipio Duo and Grip and the kate spade new york Defensive Hardshell cases for the all-new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices are available now at Incipio.com, with select cases also available at Verizon.com and Verizon stores nationwide.

Vinci Brands backs these Google Pixel phone cases with an industry-leading lifetime warranty.

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

About Vinci Brands
Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinci-brands-debuts-incipio-and-kate-spade-new-york-cases-for-google-pixel-6-and-pixel-6-pro-devices-301403777.html

SOURCE Vinci Brands

