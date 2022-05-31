Vinci Brands Partners with The Trevor Project and Debuts Pride Capsule Collection

New iPhone and AirPods case designs from Incipio, Coach, and kate spade new york Celebrate Pride Month and Give Back to The Trevor Project

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Brands, a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions, today announced a partnership with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people in celebration of Pride Month. For the month of June, 10 percent of all product sales, a minimum donation of $25,000, from Incipio.com will be donated to The Trevor Project in support of their life-saving work. Additionally, Vinci debuted a Pride Capsule Collection featuring new iPhone and AirPods case designs from Incipio, Coach and kate spade new york.

For the month of June, 10 percent of all product sales from Incipio.com will be donated to The Trevor Project in support of their life-saving work with LGBTQ youth.

"Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is a major pillar of Vinci, and we are proud to celebrate and show support for the LGBTQ community not only during Pride Month, but also all year long through our new partnership with The Trevor Project," said Brian Stech, CEO of Vinci Brands. "We admire the work The Trevor Project does for the LGBTQ community and are thrilled to amplify this to our customers and partners. This is just part of the work Vinci's DE&I Committee is championing on behalf of our team."

The Trevor Project works to save young LGBTQ lives by providing support through free and confidential crisis intervention programs on platforms where young people spend their time: a 24/7 phone lifeline, chat and text. The organization also runs TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research and advocacy programs.

The Pride Capsule Collection includes:

Coach Protective Case in Rainbow Glitter Signature C for the iPhone 13 lineup (MSRP: $49.99)

Coach Protective AirPods Pro Case in Rainbow Glitter Signature C (MSRP: $39.99)

Coach Protective Case in Rainbow Glitter Signature and Bright Glitter Americana for the iPhone 12 lineup (MSRP: $49.99)

kate spade new york Protective Hardshell Case in Popsicle Ombre for the iPhone 13 lineup (MSRP: $39.99)

Incipio Design Series Case in Rainbow Glitter Wash for the iPhone 13 lineup (MSRP: $34.99)

For more information on the Vinci Pride Capsule Collection, please visit https://incipio.com/collections/pride .

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com .

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. For more information visit www.thetrevorproject.org .

