U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,546.54
    +30.99 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.24
    +273.38 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,346.00
    +106.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.74
    +22.29 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.25
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    +0.0080 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6820
    -0.4420 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,750.27
    +314.94 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.88
    +7.87 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Vinci Partners Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VINP

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners,” "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call on February 24, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

To listen to the conference call via public webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations’ section of the Company's website at https://ir.vincipartners.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the same section of the website.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing the following:

  • (833) 665-0595 (Domestic)

  • (661) 407-1609 (International)

  • Conference ID: 5926538

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

USA Media Contact

Nick Lamplough / Kate Thompson / Katie Villany

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 (212) 355-4449

Brazil Media Contact

Danthi Comunicações

Carla Azevedo (carla@danthicomunicacoes.com.br)

+55 (21) 3114-0779

Investor Contact

ShareholderRelations@vincipartners.com

NY: +1 (646) 559-8040

RJ: +55 (21) 2159-6240


Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • Google parent Alphabet beats Q4 expectations, revenue up 32%

    Google parent company Alphabet reported its Q4 earnings, beating expectations, as revenue jumped 32%.

  • AMD beats Q4 earnings estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Q4 earnings for chip manufacturer AMD.

  • Chipmaker AMD Scorches Wall Street's Fourth-Quarter Targets

    Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices late Tuesday scorched Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter. AMD stock jumped in extended trading.

  • PayPal stock drops as eBay impacts weigh on earnings outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Gilead Stock Dives After Two Major Charges Dig Into Fourth-Quarter Earnings

    Gilead Sciences reported lighter-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings late Tuesday, leading GILD stock to tumble in after-hours action.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • Alphabet shares pop 7% on big earnings beat, 20-for-1 stock split

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported quarterly results that exceeded Wall Street estimates Tuesday, initially propelling shares up 7% in after-hours trading. The company's board also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Nio Bounced Today. Is It a Buy?

    Electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plans to have a busy 2022, with new models being launched and the company expanding further outside of its native China. Nio shares are down about 23% year to date and have been almost cut in half in the last six months. Nio expects to begin shipping its new ET5 midsize sedan this September.

  • Amazon Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What to Expect

    Recent times have not been kind for Amazon (AMZN). The stock has come under pressure as, unsurprisingly, the company has been unable to sustain the outstanding growth seen at the height of the pandemic’s impact. The stock market has been somewhat unforgiving, and exacerbated by the overall recent downturn, shares now sit 20% below last July’s all-time high. Which lays the ground for an intriguing quarterly readout, when the company delivers Q4’s financials this Thursday (Feb 3, AMC). According t

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today