Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) insiders have significant skin in the game with 51% ownership

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Vinci Partners Investments implies vested interests in company growth

The top 4 shareholders own 51% of the company

17% of Vinci Partners Investments is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 51% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of Vinci Partners Investments have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Vinci Partners Investments.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vinci Partners Investments?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Vinci Partners Investments does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Vinci Partners Investments, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Vinci Partners Investments. Our data shows that Gilberto da Silva is the largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 4.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Alessandro Monteiro Morgado Horta, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Vinci Partners Investments

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own US$285m worth of shares in the US$558m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Vinci Partners Investments you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

