VINCI wins the contract to implement and maintain the electromechanical infrastructure of the Femern Tunnel

Nanterre, 30 May 2022

VINCI wins the contract to implement and maintain
the electromechanical infrastructure of the Femern Tunnel

  • Design & build and maintenance contract for the 18-km-long tunnel between Germany and Denmark

  • Renewable and energy-efficiency solutions provided

  • Contract worth over DKK 4 billion (€535 million)

VINCI, through its subsidiary Cobra IS, has just signed the contract to equip the Femern tunnel with electromechanical installations.

The contract is over DKK 4 billion (€535 million). It focuses primarily on ventilation, lighting and safety systems, plus maintenance for the electromechanical systems into the five tubes of the tunnel (two for highway road, two for high-speed rail, and one for service gallery) over the next six years.

Cobra IS proposed energy-efficient and climate-friendly solutions, which will notably enable the tunnel operations to run with 100% renewable energy.

The Femern, the longest road and rail immersed tunnel in the world, is being built 40 meters below the surface of the Baltic Sea. The construction started in 2020. After its commissioning in 2029, it will link Denmark to Germany in seven minutes by train and 10 minutes by car.

Furthermore, VINCI Construction and its partners have been awarded the main civil works design and build contract of the Femern tunnel. In this context, the precast factory construction that will produce the immersed segments of the tunnel is currently in progress.

Moreover, Cobra IS is currently involved in carrying out electromechanical equipment works for other major infrastructures projects in Scandinavia, such as the Stockholm bypass, the northern and southern extensions of the Stockholm metro and Tingstad tunnel in Gothenburg, Sweden. Last year, Cobra IS won the contract to implement the electrical installations along 23 kilometers of motorway in Norway, including 15 kilometers of tunnels.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

About the Cobra IS companies that are part of the consortium

SICE Tecnologia y Sistemas is a multinational group with leading expertise in systems integration within infrastructure management. With over 100 years of history and more than 3.000 employees located in over 30 different countries across the 5 continents, SICE has become an international reference in the field of intelligent mobility, tolling systems, transportation, urban services, energy efficiency and water management, with special mention to its capabilities and world leadership in the area of ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems) and comprehensive tunnel management. SICE promotes a transversal vision that includes all the stages of a project: early consultancy, engineering, implementation, maintenance & operation. SICE also develops cutting-edge solutions & applications based on data science technology and artificial intelligence.

Since its creation in 1944, Grupo Cobra has evolved to become a world benchmark with the ability and determination to develop, create and operate industrial infrastructures that require a high level of service, based on excellence in integration, technological innovation and financial strength. Grupo Cobra employs more than 21,595 people in 50 countries and offers a wide range of services through 296 branches, adding value to all type of clients, from individuals to large corporations. Through its entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to service Grupo Cobra focuses and maximises the value of assets of its clients, working under a set of values such as environment, health and occupational safety and excellence.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.  

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com

 

Attachment


