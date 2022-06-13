U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,775.06
    -125.80 (-3.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,647.51
    -745.28 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,898.83
    -441.19 (-3.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.41
    -89.87 (-4.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.36
    -2.31 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.20
    -46.30 (-2.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    -0.89 (-4.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0429
    -0.0098 (-0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3260
    +0.1700 (+5.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    -0.0150 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1080
    -0.3120 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,094.09
    -5,004.84 (-17.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.82
    -58.06 (-10.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.53
    -134.99 (-1.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Vincic Advisors Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Oakstrom Advisors

·3 min read

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Vincic Advisors, ("the Company") an international leader in delivering investor relations and capital markets outreach services, has completed a rebranding process in response to the evolution of its business and a renewal of its corporate vision. In addition to an updated visual identity and website, the Company has changed its name to Oakstrom Advisors ("Oakstrom").

Oakstrom Advisors (CNW Group/Oakstrom Advisors)
Oakstrom Advisors (CNW Group/Oakstrom Advisors)

Oakstrom, in operation since 2014 as Vincic Advisors, offers its clients a full suite of bespoke investor relations, strategic communications and capital markets outreach solutions. In addition, the Oakstrom team has developed particular expertise in "special situations" – make-or-break moments that determine a company's direction. Examples include initial public offerings (IPO's) and reverse take-over transactions (RTO's), mergers and acquisitions (friendly and otherwise), crisis communications, issues management, shareholder activism, proxy contests, CEO transitions and other major events.

Oakstrom has built an international client base that includes companies from Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., and a global network of investor and industry contacts. As part of its strategic differentiation, its clients span a cross-section of industries, ranging in size from established multi billion-dollar companies to emerging mid and small capitalization publicly traded entities and pre-IPO private companies.

"We are excited to begin the next phase of our growth with a refreshed brand and identity that reflects the depth and breadth of services we offer," said John Vincic, Principal, Oakstrom Advisors. "The new brand embodies the expertise and entrepreneurial spirit of our team. As our business continues evolving and growing, we will stay true to our principles and remain trusted advisors to our clients as we help them navigate the nuances and complexities of capital markets. Our corporate structure will not change, but our ability to provide bespoke solutions for our clients has grown stronger."

The firm's foundation and competitive advantage is the extensive skill set of its team members, who collectively have decades of capital markets experience in a mix of in-house corporate, consulting, financial services, and media roles. The Oakstrom name is rooted in its commitment to connecting clients with the right people, while leveraging its international network of contacts, including institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, equity salespeople and investment bankers.

For more information, please visit Oakstrom's website at www.oakstrom.com.

About Oakstrom Advisors

Oakstrom Advisors is a leading international consultancy focused on the delivery of investor relations, strategic communications, and capital markets outreach services. Founded in 2014 as Vincic Advisors, the firm has helped clients from a broad cross-section of industries navigate the nuances and complexities of capital markets communications. Based in Toronto, Oakstrom Advisors leverages the collective experience of its seasoned practitioners to provide bespoke solutions aimed at helping enhance long-term shareholder value for its clients.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vincic-advisors-announces-rebranding-changes-name-to-oakstrom-advisors-301566641.html

SOURCE Oakstrom Advisors

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c8596.html

Recommended Stories

  • Energy stocks: ‘Demand destruction is likely to occur,’ ETF strategist says

    SS&C ALPS Advisors Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market performance ahead of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, the state of energy stocks and oil companies, and the outlook for supply and demand.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Bitcoin tumbles through $24,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) can tell us which group is most...

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of McCarthy’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. Kevin McCarthy, an ex-portfolio manager at Citadel, founded Breakline Capital, a […]

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • 16 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best beginner stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed commentary on which stocks are best for beginners and why, go directly to 5 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Smartphone applications like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) which enable users to […]

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • 10 Canadian Stocks to Buy Amid Rate Hikes

    In this article, we discuss 10 Canadian stocks to buy amid rate hikes. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy Amid Rate Hikes. The rising rates environment has hit Canada too, and on June 1, The Bank of Canada raised its target for the overnight […]

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in Tesla (TSLA)?

    Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its first-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that there are always risks in the resources sector, and they believe investors are likely to be rewarded with a compelling mix […]

  • Stocks 'still do not look cheap': Goldman Sachs

    A seemingly cheap stock market may not yet be cheap enough given rising risks to corporate profits from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, Goldman Sachs warns.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged to the lowest in about 18 months after the freezing of withdrawals by the Celsius lending platform added to concern that systemic risk in the crypto ecosystem will accelerate the digital-asset market meltdown. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After R

  • MicroStrategy Leads Crypto Stock Selloff as Bitcoin Unravels

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency-related stocks plunged on Monday as Bitcoin tumbled to its lowest level in 18 months amid a deepening selloff in risk assets and after a crypto lender halted withdrawals from its platform.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpChina Is Wal

  • Mario Gabelli’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stock picks of Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our discussion on Gabelli’s history and investment philosophy, go directly to Mario Gabelli’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Tech Stock Picks. Mario Gabelli is a renowned investor known for founding and running GAMCO Investors as Chairman and CEO since 1977. […]

  • Prologis to merge with Duke Realty in $26 billion all-stock deal

    Yahoo Finance reports on Prologis acquiring Duke Realty Corporation in an all-stock transaction value of roughly $26 billion.