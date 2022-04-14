U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,499.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,224.00
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.80
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.54
    -0.71 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.80
    -5.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4090
    -0.2790 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,270.60
    +1,506.43 (+3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.77
    +27.13 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,129.70
    +286.21 (+1.07%)
     

Vinco Ventures Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vinco Ventures, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BBIG
Vinco Ventures, Inc.
Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Fairport, NY., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG), a digital media and content technologies holding company, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Friday, April 15, 2022. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the results. An audio archive of the conference call will be available until April 25, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET, while a recorded version of the webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https://investors.vincoventures.com/.

What:

Vinco Ventures’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Monday, April 18, 2022

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call:

(877) 407-2991, (U.S.)

(201) 389-0925, (International)

Replay:

(877) 660-6853 (U.S.)

(201) 612 7415 (International)

Access ID 13729282

Webcast:

https://investors.vincoventures.com/ (live and replay)

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is focused on digital media and content technologies. Vinco’s B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy is to seek acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and will “BE BIG”. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

Investor Relations
Monica Gould
T: 212-871-3927
investors@vincoventures.com

Greg McNiff
T: 773-485-7191
investors@vincoventures.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Chase, Bed Bath & Beyond stocks sink on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down how JPMorgan and Bed Bath & Beyond stocks are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Billionaire John Paulson’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire John Paulson’s latest portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, click Billionaire John Paulson’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who is one of the biggest investors on Wall […]

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Shopify Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is without doubt one of the most widely followed tech stocks among investors. The company is the industry-leading provider of tools to help merchants create and maintain an online retail presence, attracting more than 1.7 million customers in the process. Shopify continues to expand its offerings, most recently adding fulfillment and cross-border services to its already robust laundry list of capabilities.

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.51

    The board of Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of May, with investors...

  • Novavax And Its Plan To Target The Vaccine Resistant Notch Another Win

    Swiss officials authorized Novavax's Covid vaccine on Wednesday, and NVAX stock popped, though it remains below its key lines.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.