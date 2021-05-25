Vinco Ventures, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Bethlehem, P.A., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG), a digital media merger and acquisitions company, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Company Highlights
Revenue increased 31.32% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 versus the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Company enters into Agreement to Complete a Plan of Merger with ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation
Company enters into joint venture with ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation forming ZVV Media Partners, LLC
Three Months End March 31, 2021 Financial Summary
Revenue
Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased to $2.57 million as compared to $1.95 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a 31.32% increase.
Gross Profit for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased to $0.9 million as compared to $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a 56.64% decrease.
Gross Margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased to 35.54% as compared to 30.19% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a 17.72% increase.
Net Loss
Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $62.47 million, or ($3.27) per basic and ($3.28) per diluted share, compared to a net gain of $1.27 million, or $0.166 per basic and $0.13 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled a negative $1.29 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to a negative $0.92 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA includes the addback for the loss on issuance of warrant liability of $75.2 million offset by a gain on change in fair value of warrant liability of $36.4 million.
See below, under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information,” for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of such measure to the most comparable measure calculated under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA consisted of the following:
For the Three Months
2021
2020
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(62,263,320
)
$
1,269,492
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(178,200
)
-
Interest expense, net
12,694,933
723,957
Depreciation and amortization
445,541
316,298
EBITDA
(49,301,046
)
2,309,747
Stock-based compensation
8,697,502
1,319,511
Loss on issuance of warrant liability
75,156,534
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(36,381,542
)
-
Restructuring and severance costs
-
242,136
Transaction and acquisition costs
704,565
82,736
Other non-recurring costs
-
40,860
Gain on divestiture
-
(4,911,760
)
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1,123,987
)
$
(916,770
)
Vinco Ventures, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,525,744
$
249,356
Accounts receivable, net
1,683,294
1,382,163
Short-term investments
948,000
1,018,000
Inventory
1,123,261
1,127,725
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
603,966
522,259
Current assets of discontinued operations
1,354,546
1,042,680
Total current assets
11,238,811
5,342,183
Property and equipment, net
996,217
1,010,801
Right of use assets, net
128,871
153,034
Loan receivable
5,000,000
-
Equity method investment
7,000,000
-
Intangible assets, net
9,485,370
9,798,813
Goodwill
5,983,852
5,983,852
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
5,640,238
5,739,524
Total assets
$
45,473,359
$
28,028,207
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,339,009
$
3,618,339
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,344,750
2,101,610
Deferred revenues
131,578
152,040
Current portion of operating leases liabilities
73,054
96,777
Income tax payable
27,643
27,643
Line of credit, net of debt issuance costs of $0 and $15,573, respectively
1,133,652
1,500,953
Current portion of convertible notes payable, net of debt issuance costs of $9,827,778 and $0, respectively
1,172,222
577,260
Current portion of notes payable, net of debt issuance costs of $0 and $212,848, respectively
441,192
1,301,212
Current portion of notes payable – related parties
876,500
1,389.923
Due to related party
15,450
32,452
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
589,363
487,454
Total current liabilities
7,144,413
11,285,663
Operating leases liabilities –net of current portion
58,713
58,713
Convertible notes payable – related parties, net of current portion, net of debt discount of $172,984 and $366,666, respectively
249,288
1,161,495
Notes payable, net of current portion
450,002
595,879
Notes payable – related parties, net of current portion
1,291,013
1,403,756
Warrant liability
58,235,565
-
Total liabilities
$
67,428,994
$
14,505,506
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
-
-
Series B Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 764,618 and 764,618 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
$
765
$
765
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized 25,685,981 and 14,471,403 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
25,686
14,471
Additional paid-in-capital
66,002,229
39,050,260
Accumulated deficit
(86,118,452
)
(23,648,898
)
Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity attributable to Vinco Ventures, Inc.
(20,089,772
)
15,416,598
Noncontrolling interests
(1,865,863
)
(1,893,897
)
Total stockholders’ equity
(21,955,635
)
13,522,701
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
45,473,359
$
28,028,207
Vinco Ventures, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
Revenues, net
$
2,565,162
$
1,953,346
Cost of revenues
1,653,381
1,363,719
Gross profit
911,781
589,627
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
11,660,880
3,288,949
Operating loss
(10,749,099
)
(2,699,322
)
Other (expense) income:
Rental income
25,704
25,704
Interest expense
(12,694,933
)
(723,957
)
Loss on issuance of warrants
(75,156,534
)
-
Change in fair value of warrant liability
36,381,542
-
Change in fair value of short-term investment
(70,000
)
-
Total other income (expense), net
(51,514,221
)
(698,253
)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(62,263,320
)
(3,397,575
)
Income tax expense
-
-
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(62,263,320
)
$
(3,397,575
)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
28,034
-
Net loss attributable to Vinco Ventures, Inc. from continuing operations
(62,291,354
)
(3,397,575
)
Loss from discontinued operations
(178,200
)
(244,693
)
Gain on divestiture from discontinued operations
-
4,911,760
Net (loss) income attributable to Vinco Ventures, Inc.
(62,469,554
)
1,269,492
Net (loss) income per share - basic
$
(3.27
)
$
0.16
Net (loss) income per share - diluted
$
(3.28
)
$
0.13
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
19,055,006
8,181,470
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
19,055,006
9,637,421
Vinco Ventures, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Net income (loss) attributable to Vinco Ventures, Inc.
$
(62,291,354
)
$
(3,397,975
)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
28,034
-
Net income (loss)
(62,263,320
)
(3,397,975
)
Adjustments to reconcile net (income) loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Discontinued operations
(178,200
)
4,667,067
Depreciation and amortization
445,541
316,299
Amortization of financing costs
12,418,930
570,636
Stock-based compensation
8,697,502
1,319,511
Amortization of right of use asset
24,163
77,823
Gain on divestiture
-
(4,911,760
)
Change in fair value of short-term investments
70,000
-
Loss on issuance of warrants
75,156,534
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(36,381,542
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(494,130
)
64,359
Inventory
(215,717
)
69,089
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
139,635
33,441
Accounts payable
(804,282
)
(215,320
)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(714,500
)
335,815
Operating lease liabilities
(23,723
)
(74,776
)
Due from related party
(17,001
)
(8,115
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,140,110
)
(1,153,506
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(18,228
)
(31,918
)
Equity method investment
(7,000,000
)
-
Funding of loan receivable
(5,000,000
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,018,228
)
(31,918
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net (repayments) borrowings under line of credit
(379,333
)
112,862
Borrowings under convertible notes payable
19,720,000
1,100,000
Borrowings under notes payable
73,000
950,000
Repayments under notes payable
(2,141,782
)
(672,773
)
Repayments under notes payable- related parties
(659,999
)
(14,508
)
Fees paid for financing costs
(122,762
)
(170,815
)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
3,255,000
-
Exercise of warrants
1,690,604
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
21,434,726
1,304,766
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
5,276,388
119,342
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
249,356
412,719
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
5,525,744
532,062
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
343,824
$
127,504
Income taxes
$
(14,738
)
$
-
Noncash investing and financing activity:
Shares issued to note holders
$
422,672
$
368,000
Conversions under notes payable
$
11,094,020
$
-
Issuance of warrants to note holders
$
22,000,000
$
-
About Vinco Ventures, Inc.
Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a selective acquisitions company focused on digital media and content technologies. Vinco’s B.I.G. Strategy (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) is to seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and will BE BIG. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). Management believes that because Adjusted EBITDA excludes (i) certain non-cash expenses (such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation) and (ii) expenses that are not reflective of the Company’s core operating results over time (such as restructuring costs, litigation or dispute settlement charges or gains, and transaction-related costs), this measure provides investors with additional useful information to measure the Company’s financial performance, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period. Edison Nation management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (a) as a measure of operating performance; (b) for planning and forecasting in future periods; and (c) in communications with the Company’s Board of Directors concerning the Company’s financial performance. The Company’s presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation and should not be used by investors as a substitute or alternative to net income or any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be used to supplement the Company’s financial measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP to provide a more complete understanding of the trends affecting the business.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company’s products, any difficulty in marketing the Company’s products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products and inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company’s debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company’s performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
