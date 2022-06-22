U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Vine Ventures Closes Fund II with $140M for Early Stage Technology Investments, Tripling Fund I

·4 min read

Fund II brings Vine's AUM to $243M. In less than two years, Vine has become one of NYC's largest Seed-focused funds

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vine Ventures, a New York City-based early stage venture capital firm, today announced the final closing of its Fund II. The new fund was oversubscribed, with $140 million of commitments from some of the world's leading technology investors, founders, pension funds, and endowments. The addition of Fund II brings the firm's total assets under management to $243 million. In less than two years, Vine Ventures has become one of New York City's largest Seed-focused funds. The firm, which has seven team members, also announced the opening of two offices: NYC (Flatiron) and Tel Aviv (Sarona Market).

Eric Reiner and Dan Povitsky with the Vine Ventures team (Photo: Osiris Ramirez)
Eric Reiner and Dan Povitsky with the Vine Ventures team (Photo: Osiris Ramirez)

Vine leads the earliest financing rounds of technology companies, investing $1 million to $10 million as a first check. The firm offers hands-on support to founders, which has already resulted in multiple breakouts. Vine's Fund II follows a successful start to Fund I, which was raised in June 2020 and through year end 2021 is reporting a net IRR of 251%. In Fund I, 13 of 16 portfolio companies have raised further funding from Accel, Coatue, Felicis, Founders Fund, General Catalyst, and Tiger Global – with many of these transactions facilitated by Vine's relationships. These include:

  • TUL, a super-app digitizing the Latin American construction industry that raised a $180 million Series B at an $800 million valuation from Avenir, Dragoneer, Tiger Global, 8VC and Coatue

  • Komodor, an Israeli DevOps platform automating Kubernetes trouble-shooting that raised a $47 million Series B from Tiger Global, Accel and Felicis

  • Habi, a Latin American proptech and first female-led unicorn in the region that raised a $200 million Series C from SoftBank's Latin America Fund

  • Parallel Learning, a telehealth platform serving students with learning differences in New York that raised a $20M Series A from Tiger Global, JAWS and Obvious Ventures

  • OpenStore, a Shopify merchant aggregator led by Keith Rabois and backed by Founders Fund and General Catalyst

  • Ennabl, a suite of SaaS tools and data-driven services for insurance brokers that aims to become the de facto broker-carrier connectivity platform

  • Modern Intelligence, a modular AI for the U.S. defense industry

"Our mission is to identify founders and markets poised for massive outcomes, drive these leaders to success, and deliver top-tier returns to our investors. Vine's team is composed of investors trained at some of the most successful firms including Insight Partners, TA Associates and Blackstone. We have adapted these firms' best practices to bring unparalleled horsepower to early stage investing, so that the world's best company builders can begin their journey with the right resources," said Eric Reiner, Vine's Managing Partner.

Vine Founders Eric Reiner and Dan Povitsky launched the firm before the age of 30 and have been recognized in Forbes 30u30. Previously, they held investing roles at Insight Partners and TA Associates. Together, they specialize in applying their unique flavor of multi-stage investing to the early stage. The pair have backed some of the world's most promising technology companies and dynamic founders, including eight unicorns: Carta, Hippo, Ro, Ramp, Dutchie, Habi, Unqork, and FrontApp.

"With Fund II, we continue the important work of delivering the world's best user experience to founders. Our team's age and track-record of refining business models sets us apart from the typical seed venture capital firm. We approach founders from a place of mutuality and seek to build a shared understanding through rapid and comprehensive work. This has enabled us to take big bets on generational companies long before other investors arrive," said Dan Povitsky.

About Vine Ventures

Founded in June 2020 by Eric Reiner and Dan Povitsky, Vine Ventures has raised over $243M from two funds and several SPVs. Vine invests in technology companies across the US, Israel, and Latin America; and has led and participated in funding rounds for 23 companies in under two years. Eric and Dan bring their experience of multi-stage investing from Insight Partners and TA Associates to pre-Seed through Series A rounds. Both in their early 30s, they represent a new generation of venture capitalists who share the values, mindset, and worldview with their founders.

Jennifer Bellah-Maguire and Crystal Becker of Gibson Dunn served as fund formation counsel for Vine Ventures. Imri Eisner of DLA Piper serves as its primary transaction counsel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845236/Ventures_L_P.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vine-ventures-closes-fund-ii-with-140m-for-early-stage-technology-investments-tripling-fund-i-301573106.html

SOURCE Vine Ventures L.P.

