Vines Bakery to have a one day pop-up shop this Saturday - here's what we know

Ashland residents are getting a special treat Saturday as Vines Bakery returns to the city for a one-day pop-up shop experience.

Ashland Main Street announced the bakery is bringing some fall and holiday favorites to Fig & Oak. The pop-up shop will be open 10:30 a.m. until the menu items are sold out. Here is the menu:

Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Scones

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

Butterscotch Caramel Shortbread

Cinnamon Coffee Cake (GF, DF)

Salted Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

Vines Bakery will only accept cash, check and Venmo. No credit cards will be accepted. The pop-up shop comes just months after the bakery closed its doors at 530 College Ave. for good.

The bakery is owned by Julianna Hritz, an Ashland University graduate. She previously ran a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the storefront.

Julianna Hritz, owner of Vines Bakery in Ashland

"Vines started at a farmer's market as just a home bakery on Saturday mornings," Hritz previously shared. "And then I started taking special orders. And I expanded to provide scones for Downtown Perk, they were nice enough to allow that, which was very exciting."

When she had the opportunity to open her storefront, Hritz couldn't resist. "This building just feels like a gift, like this whole experience and journey. I’m so excited to try it out and pursue this childhood dream that I had previously let go for so long and then it just came back to me."

Although her storefront is closed, Hritz is still planning to do more events and pop-ups.

Unfortunately, her fall flavor pop-ups hit a bit of a snag when her home oven needed much needed repairs. Despite that, she was able to pull through and will make an appearance at Fig & Oak this weekend.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Months after closure, Vines Bakery returns to Ashland for one day