Vineyard Wind takes a major step forward with the first turbine installation completed

With the installation of its first wind turbine complete, Vineyard Wind moves closer to providing power to more than 6,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts.

Altogether, 62 wind turbines will power more than 400,000 homes and businesses in the state when completed.

The fully assembled machine represents the largest turbine in the western world, according to a press release from project partners Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

New Bedford officials weigh in

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said the installation is a major achievement for the city as well as Vineyard Wind. The New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal supports the construction, assembly and deployment of offshore wind projects, including Vineyard Wind.

“The successful assembly of the first wind turbine generator represents an important project milestone and another historic first for our port,” Mitchell said in the press release. “It further demonstrates New Bedford’s capacity to support the staging of major wind projects.”

Avangrid, Inc., is a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners is a global leader in green energy investment. The partners expect to deliver power to homes and businesses in Massachusetts this year.

State Rep. Antonio Cabral, D-New Bedford, shared his thoughts in the press release on the promise of the offshore wind industry with its clean, green jobs, new greed energy to combat the climate crisis and reduce rates for consumers, and the successful collaboration among the public, private and labor partners.

“New Bedford continues to secure its legacy in this latest historic achievement as a site that fosters innovation, collaboration, and vision for a green, equitable, and sustainable future for all residents throughout the Northeast,” he said. “To witness what had begun as a conversation many years ago materialize as a fully assembled wind turbine is truly remarkable and I commend all the partners, particularly our local tradespeople, who delivered on this promise.”

State Rep. Christopher Markey, D-New Bedford, focused on the benefits of freedom from fossil fuels and the turbine as a symbol of economic opportunity in the press release.

"With the completion of the first wind turbine generator we have taken another definitive step towards a Commonwealth free of fossil fuels,” he said. “The turbine is not only a symbol of green energy but a symbol of economic opportunity. It stands as an example and a promise of continued economic growth in our region.”

Avangrid and CIP share excitement

In the press release, Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said this monumental achievement and proud day for offshore wind in the United States proves this industry is real and demonstrates Avangrid’s commitment to helping the Northeast region meet its clean energy and climate goals.

“While this is a landmark for this first-in-the-nation project and the industry, we remain focused on the important work ahead to continue the successful installation campaign of these massive turbines and deliver the first power to Massachusetts homes and businesses this year,” he said.

Tim Evans, partner and head of North America for Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, said that offshore wind continues to be a cornerstone in the company’s investment strategy, with the U.S. market playing a central role.

“Having the first offshore wind turbine in the water for the first commercial offshore wind farm in the US is an important symbolic milestone for our company, our customers, and our industry,” he said.

A brief history of the project

Vineyard Wind began offshore construction in late 2022 and completed the nation’s first offshore substation in July.

In July 2021, Vineyard Wind signed the first project labor agreement for an offshore wind project in the United States, which outlined the creation of 500 union jobs though the project.

The Vineyard Wind project utilizes Haliade-X turbines from GE Vernova Offshore Wind, headquartered in Cambridge.

The 806-megawatt project located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard is expected to create 3,600 full-time equivalent job years and save customers $1.4 billion over the first 20 years of operation.

It is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million metric tons per year, the equivalent of taking 325,000 cars off the road annually.

Standard-Times staff writer Kathryn Gallerani can be reached at kgallerani@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kgallreporter. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Vineyard Wind moves closer to supplying power to Massachusetts