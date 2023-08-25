Is Vineyard Wind using American workers? Jones Act Enforcer goes to sea seeking answers

NEW BEDFORD — The Jones Act Enforcer vessel headed out of New Bedford Harbor early on a recent morning on the lookout for foreign flags on ships working on offshore wind projects.

It is part of the Offshore Marine Service Association’s mission to ensure that the same rules required of American workers are applied to anyone working on the project.

The Jones Act Enforcer is a one-of-a-kind ship that President and CEO Aaron Smith uses to check on the foreign vessels working on wind projects in American waters including the Vineyard Wind project taking place off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

On the trip on Aug. 17, Smith said of the vessels that had been working that particular week transporting materials, picking up cables to connect to the turbines and other jobs, there were more jobs for foreign mariners than American mariners by a difference of 391 to 151. Those figures, he said, came from publicly available information through MarineTraffic and other websites that record the movement of vessels. He also did a search for information about each offshore energy vessel that worked on the Vineyard Wind project the week before to find the number of berths onboard.

“I would like to see that flipped,” he said of the ratio of workers. “I would think that an American construction project should be at least three-quarters American workers, that makes sense to me, but having a U.S. energy project that is majority foreign built in our sovereign waters, that’s wrong.”

What is the Jones Act and why is it important?

The federal Jones Act, a section of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, dictates that any vessel that transports merchandise between U.S. points or that conducts dredging or carries passengers must be wholly owned by U.S. citizens and documented in the U.S.

The Go Liberty offshore supply vessel supplies the Danish wind installation vessel, Sea Installer, at the offshore wind turbine field off Nantucket.

However, foreign-owned vessels can also petition to receive a visa good for five years from the Coast Guard, and it will be granted, he claims. Smith said they really don’t know who the mariners are who are taking American jobs and managing critical energy infrastructure.

Loopholes that allow foreign vessels

U.S. Customs and Border Protection enforces the Jones Act through letter rulings stating the federal agency's official position.

Smith said the CPB has issued hundreds of letter rulings regarding offshore energy and many of the rulings allow foreign vessels to move merchandise between U.S. points based on arbitrary and non-statutory distinctions. Investigations and rulings are confidential.

Captain Frederick Oliver Spaid II steers the Jones Act Enforcer toward the offshore wind turbine field off Nantucket where they will monitor activity. The Butler Flats lighthouse can be seen through the front window

"CBP has created this mess of rulings that are impossible to discern and only provide foreign vessels the ability to work in our waters," he said.

What is Aaron Smith's background in the maritime industry?

Smith joined OMSA after serving as the executive director for the Offshore Service Vessel Dynamic Positioning Authority seeking to establish safety and competency standards for dynamic positioning operators and assess mariners against these standards.

Before that, he was deputy chief of staff and legislative director for Congressman Jeff Landry in Louisiana where he was responsible for Landry’s maritime, energy and transportation policy. He also served in similar capacities for three other members of Congress.

According to OMSA's website, the Association represents 170 member companies and their 12,000 U.S. employees based throughout the United States.

John Rayfield speaks on Captain Frederick Oliver Spaid II before casting off from Fish Island in New Bedford to monitor offshore wind turbine field off Nantucket aboard the Jones Act Enforcer ship.

Can these wind turbine jobs be done by American workers?

Smith said they vehemently disagree with the argument that foreign mariners are so specialized that their level of professionalism is not found in the U.S. workforce. They also claim that foreign mariners do not follow safety protocols and are hired at a lower cost.

“We can see that these mariners do jump from one vessel to another because they have that visa and actually advertise themselves” as having the visa, he said.

What happens with Jones Act violations?

When they submit allegations to Customs of Jones Act violations, they never hear anything because the process is confidential and there's no public penalty for violating it so it's worth the risk.

“Moreover, by statute, the penalty for violating the Jones Act is the cost of the transportation or the cost of the merchandise, whichever is greater, but a CBP regulation has dictated that for your first violation, the cost is mitigated by 90%, so it’s just the cost of doing business,” he said.

What does the Jones Act Enforcer vessel do?

Launched in 2001, the Jones Act Enforcer patrols U.S. waters to gather video and photographic evidence of Jones Act violations. The Enforcer travels up and down the coasts of the U.S. to ensure that U.S. law is being followed when new offshore wind projects are underway. The OMSA provides this information to Congress, the Coast Guard and other government and regulatory bodies.

The Seacor Hawk offshore support vessel elevates itself on three pilons to supply and construct the substation platform where all the various cables from each turbine are united at the offshore wind turbine field off Nantucket. In the distance a fishing boat can be seen.

Every vessel has an automatic identification system so they can be tracked by location and size and from there they research what it’s doing. He said the wind developers often post what vessels they are utilizing on their mariner sites.

Addressing the cost disparity

The OMSA represents more than 140 member companies, including approximately 60 firms that own and operate marine service vessels. Its members believe that foreign vessels should have to abide by the same requirements as American vessels, especially if foreign vessels are doing the same work that American vessels are capable of doing and pay their workers less, Smith said.

“We can’t cut our costs by 25%,” he said. “That’s a massive margin between vessels doing the exact same thing and so what it results in is we cannot compete with their level of wages, and from that, U.S. companies lose work to foreign companies in our waters. We just want to see everyone play by the same set of rules.”

The Danish wind turbine installation vessel, Sea Installer, is seen in the distance as Aaron Smith, President and CEO of Offshore Marine Services, monitors activity at the offshore wind turbine field off Nantucket from the Jones Act Enforcer ship.

Smith said Vineyard Wind may have U.S. citizens working on board the Sea Installer, the wind turbine installation vessel, but he doesn’t know, having challenged the offshore wind company on this. Vineyard Wind is not required to respond to him, but when contacted by the Standard-Times, Vineyard Wind issued the following response:

"Vineyard Wind complies with all U.S. laws, including the Jones Act. We fully support the U.S. maritime and shipbuilding industry and encourage Congress to enact legislation to provide incentives for the construction of a robust fleet of vessels and mariner workforce training to support the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry."

What is proposed in the American Offshore Worker Fairness Act?

He said their biggest legislative push now is bipartisan legislation called the American Offshore Worker Fairness Act that would require foreign-flagged vessels and crews working on wind energy projects to operate on a level playing field so American vessels and mariners can compete for wages.

“We can compete at those wage levels,” he said. “We can’t compete with Malaysian wage levels or Ukrainian wage levels, so by having the crew match the flag, we can compete on cost,” he said.

Aaron Williamson, engineer of the Jones Act Enforcer, looks out the bridge windows as they make their way to the offshore wind turbine field off Nantucket.

Smith said the legislation passed the House Committee last August by a vote of 59-2, and the bill passed the House floor 378-40, and they’re going to be working to get it passed in the Senate.

He said the cable laying market is one market where U.S. vessels are capable and can do the job of work today, but foreign mariners and foreign vessels are cheaper and get the work.

He said the U.S. vessels working on Vineyard Wind are smaller and on the lower end of the market because they can’t compete with the wages foreign vessels pay.

