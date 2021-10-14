U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,437.29
    +73.49 (+1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,912.35
    +534.54 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,820.62
    +248.99 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.59
    +31.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.42
    +0.98 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.43 (+1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3685
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6710
    +0.4240 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,925.16
    +862.80 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,389.13
    +13.90 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

VinFast Announces Global Premiere Of Its New EVs At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

·6 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- VinFast, the Vietnam-based automotive manufacturer established in 2017, has announced the global premiere of the company's new EVs at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show®. Taking place at the LA Convention Center from November 19th to 28th, 2021, the LA Auto Show is one of the world's most influential automotive shows. VinFast will unveil two of its latest EV models at this year's event—VF e35 and VF e36—marking an important milestone in VinFast's global expansion plan.

VinFast logo.
VinFast logo.

VinFast is proud to be the only EV brand representing Vietnam to attend the 2021 LA Auto Show from November 19 to 28, 2021. At this year's LA Auto Show, VinFast will introduce the VF e35 and VF e36 electric SUV models in the respective D & E market segments. These two EVs integrate ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), featuring Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Driver Monitoring, Fully Automated Parking, Summon Vehicle, and more. Moreover, VF e35 and VF e36 are equipped with Smart Infotainment, including in-car control features with Voice Assistant, Virtual Assistant, and E-Commerce Services, among others.

These advances stem from VinFast's strategic investments, pioneering research and development, and global collaboration with automotive industry leaders and innovative start-ups associated with VinFast and Vingroup.

At the event, VinFast will officially launch its global EV brand and its smart and environmentally friendly e-mobility solutions researched and developed by Vingroup's technology ecosystem.

This global premiere marks the official introduction of the VinFast EV brand to the North American market. Pre-order will begin in the first half of 2022.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, shared: "Global demand for quality EVs drives the work of our VinFast team every day. We have made vigorous investments and conducted extensive market research to create premium EVs that will satisfy the desires of global customers. This is just the beginning. We hope to capture the hearts and imaginations of even the most demanding customers with VinFast's dedicated service and smart, high-quality products."

The 2021 LA Auto Show marks the return of VinFast to the global stage since its first introduction at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. This time, VinFast will officially enter the global EV revolution and compete in North American and European markets after this global launch.

According to Ms. Lisa Kaz, CEO and owner of the LA Auto Show: "We are very proud to have the first-ever Vietnamese automaker, VinFast, choose the 2021 LA Auto Show to make their North American debut. As a pioneer in supporting consumer adoption of and education on electric vehicles, we welcome electrification and EV brands." Ms. Kaz added: "We look forward to supporting VinFast's presence at this year's show and will keep a close eye on their brand development."

Prior to their 2021 LA Auto Show exhibition, VinFast will organize a press conference on November 17, 2021.

VinFast is offering 500 free tickets to the LA Auto show for EV lovers and prospective American customers who want to "join the charge" with VinFast. Participants can register to receive complimentary tickets and watch the live stream of the global premiere at the website: https://www.vinfastauto.com/globalpremiere.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts, and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public from November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

About Vingroup

As the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam, Vingroup is doing business in three core sectors: technology, industry, and services. In all sectors it has participated in, Vingroup is always a pioneer that leads market trends and creates world-class products and services of Vietnam. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

About VinFast

VinFast is a member of Vingroup - the leading private multi-industry group in Vietnam. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The capacity reaches 250,000 cars/year and 500,000 electric scooters/year.

VinFast has announced its first three electric car models - VF e34, VF e35, and VF e36. These models are SUVs in the C, D, and E segments with outstanding advantages such as high-standard products, competitive prices, and excellent after-sales packages, while being smarter and safer than comparable ICE vehicles. In addition, VinFast has been one of the pioneers innovatively initiating the battery rental policy. This policy reduces consumer risks and operation and maintenance expenses while ensuring that the battery cost is similar to the monthly price of gasoline for ICE vehicles with similar capacities. With its Customer-First philosophy, VinFast provides a market-leading 10-year-warranty policy and is always committed to bringing the highest value to its customers.

VinFast continues to actively contribute to the creation of Vietnam's sustainable future through its product ecosystem of electric cars, e-scooters, and smart and environmentally friendly e-buses. With the vision of becoming a smart electric vehicle company that drives the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution, as of July 2021, VinFast expanded to the North American and European markets. Two of VinFast's smart electric car models – VF e35 and VF e36, are expected to launch in global markets in early 2022. Find out more at: https://vinfastauto.com/vn_en

Contact Information
Denis Wolcott
denis.wolcott@ext.bcw-global.com
+1 213-200-1563

VinFast announces global electric vehicle premiere at the upcoming 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
VinFast announces global electric vehicle premiere at the upcoming 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfast-announces-global-premiere-of-its-new-evs-at-the-2021-los-angeles-auto-show-301400728.html

SOURCE VinFast

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/14/c3191.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bloom's OnRamp Could Be The Key To DeFi Expansion

    These days, it is near-impossible to escape decentralized finance (DeFi). After a massive explosion in growth over the last few years, billions of dollars have been locked on various DeFi platforms and the industry is becoming more mainstream than ever before. But with this growth comes some new complications, especially when it comes to regulatory compliance. The larger crypto industry has had its own complicated relationship with regulators over the last decade and DeFi is seeing the same. How

  • 2 Trends to Watch Following Ford & Honda's September Sales

    Major automakers Ford (NYSE: F) and Honda (NYSE: HMC) both reported their September sales data on the same day, Monday, Oct. 4, and both showed startlingly similar trends. Both naturally showed a big negative effect from the ongoing chip shortage on sales. With manufacturing slowed to a crawl by chip shortages and inventories hollowed out by high demand, Ford's total sales dropped 17.7% year over year for September.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Ford Leaves Board Ahead Of Rivian IPO?

    Should you buy Rivian stock after the much-hyped Rivian IPO debuts? Ford recently vacated its seat on Rivian's board of directors.

  • Walgreens paid a $100M 'innovation fee' to team with Theranos, its ex-CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial

    Walgreens was such a believer in the blood testing startup and the profits it promised that the drug store chain invested $140 million overall in Theranos, but only $40 million in return for equity in the company, its former CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) looks Undervalued but Uncertainty Could lead to Further Downside

    AT&T has been a long time underperformer, but investors have stuck by the stock for its very generous dividends. But the dividend is set to be cut when the spin-off of Warner Media and Discovery is completed next year. So, does the lower stock price make up for the prospect of a lower yield?

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • Bitcoin Could Cause Another Financial Crisis, BOE Official Warns

    Another day, another government official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause big, big problems. In a speech Wednesday, a senior member of the U.K. central bank likened the rapid growth of crypto assets to the subprime mortgage-backed security market before its meltdown in 2008, which was the catalyst for the 2008-09 financial crisis. Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England in charge of financial stability, said that crypto technologies offer the prospect of “radical improvements” in finance, but that their current applications are now a financial stability concern.

  • Affirm's Users Are Falling Behind on Payments

    Customers' credit scores for the "buy now, pay later" specialist are starting to slip as well.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 3 Years

    Finding undervalued stocks in today's market is getting more difficult, but there are plenty of strong companies that the market is still underestimating. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), can double in value in the next three years. John Ballard (Academy Sports & Outdoors): Academy Sports has tripled in value since its initial public offering in 2020.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.