VINFAST CELEBRATES THE ARRIVAL OF THE FIRST SHIPMENT OF VEHICLES TO THE UNITED STATES

·2 min read

ALL CERTIFICATIONS TO SELL VEHICLES TO US CUSTOMERS HAVE BEEN APPROVED

PORT OF BENICIA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VinFast celebrated the arrival of the first 999 electric vehicles into the United States as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company has also received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the US, and will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of this month.

VinFast Vessel arrives in San Francisco with first 999 vehicles
VinFast Vessel arrives in San Francisco with first 999 vehicles

The first 999 VinFast vehicles that arrived in the US, after 26 days at sea from Vietnam, are the VF 8 City Edition, a limited edition for the US to enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022.

With all the features of the standard VF 8, the VF 8 City Edition is a platform that connects all aspect of life through modern technology features such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Smart Services. It will also be updated regularly over the air (FOTA) to improve vehicle functionality and customer experience.

The VF 8 City Edition will have an industry-leading 10-year warranty for the vehicle, 10 years warranty for the battery (unlimited mileage), and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance during the warranty period.

Designed for regular daily commuters, the VF 8 City Edition's battery range has been recently certified by EPA at 179 miles for the Eco and Plus models. According to several public research, this range is several times better than the average daily range of a typical driver in California*. It will be improved with a software update and the new range is expected to be announced by the end of January 2023.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and CEO of VinFast Singapore said: "Today marks a very important milestone for VinFast. Early this year in Las Vegas, we announced our lineup of all-electric SUVs and made a bold promise to deliver them to the market by the end of 2022. Today, that promise is fulfilled. Starting with this first delivery of 999 VF 8s City Edition, VinFast has made another giant step in its ongoing mission to bring all-electric transportation to everyone."

VinFast has received EPA COC to import and sell vehicles into the US and additionally CARB EO to deliver vehicles to customers in California and states that have adopted CARB rules (14 other states and Washington DC). Lastly, VinFast has also complied with all applicable FMVSS issued by NHTSA.

*https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/ohim/onh00/onh2p11.htm

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of VinGroup – envisions to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a modern automotive manufacturing complex with leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experience at an inclusive price for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About VinGroup

Established in 1993, VinGroup is one of the leading conglomerates in Asia and currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

VinFast (PRNewsfoto/VinFast Automotive)
VinFast (PRNewsfoto/VinFast Automotive)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfast-celebrates-the-arrival-of-the-first-shipment-of-vehicles-to-the-united-states-301707430.html

SOURCE VinFast Automotive

