VinFast Chooses B-EV Motors To Represent the Brand and Distribute Electric Vehicles in Israel

"VinFast will become the leading electric vehicle company in the Israeli market in several coming years," said by Mr. Dror Michman - Chairman of B-EV Motors

HANOI, TEL AVIV / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / VinFast has chosen B-EV Motors as its electric vehicle distributor representative in Israel. According to the agreement, B-EV Motors will only distribute VinFast products, and VinFast and B-EV Motors will be the first to introduce unprecedented policies to the Israeli market.

Israel's goal of reaching 100% electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 and the adaptability of its transportation infrastructure represent the driving forces behind the country's development of electrified mobility. These qualities are in addition to Israel's other distinctive features, such as short driving distances, lower electricity prices compared to raw materials, and advanced technical infrastructure, that makes the country an ideal market for VinFast to rapidly promote its brand and products.

VinFast, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Press release picture

Accompanying VinFast in the Israeli market will be B-EV Motors. This is one of the pioneering electric vehicle business models in Israel, which fully combines a digital platform and a store system, providing outstanding after-sales services and optimal charging solutions.

VinFast, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Press release picture

About this partnership, Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup's Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO, said: "Our vision has been set on becoming a global electric vehicle brand from the very beginning. Israel is an ideal destination for our global expansion and journey toward the Future of Mobility. B-EV Motors will join us in laying a solid foundation for VinFast's presence in this market. Most importantly, we share the same vision for electrified mobility: transportation must be greener, smarter, and always enjoyable on every journey."

Mr. Niv Oron - Co-CEO of B-EV, said: "We are proud to represent and distribute VinFast electric vehicles in Israel. We believe that VinFast will quickly gain an important position in the electric vehicle industry through its exquisite designs, high quality, and advanced technologies. With a wealth of experience and a unique go-to-market strategy that includes a digital platform, B-EV is confident that it will be an ideal partner for VinFast to realize its vision of driving the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution."

Story continues

VinFast's first two electric car models, the VF 8 and VF 9 will be made available for reservation in the Israeli market by the fourth quarter of 2022 and come with a 10-year or the first 200,000-km warranty policy.

The VF 8 and VF 9 debuted at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and CES 2022. With the elegance of world-renowned Pininfarina Design crafted into all of VinFast's EVs, the two models will impress and captivate the public. The brand utilized modern design languages to optimize aerodynamics and create comfortable driving experiences while upholding aesthetics that reflect each segment's unique features.

The VF 8 and VF 9 are equipped with level 2+ Advanced Driver-Assistance System features for Eco and Plus versions, and levels 3 and 4 Autonomous Driving for Premium versions. The models will also feature Smart Services, including Mobile Home, Mobile Office, In-car Shopping, In-car Entertainment, and many other convenient, advanced features that create an exhilarating experience for every journey and everyday life.

Mr. Dror Michman, President of B-EV, said: "We visited VinFast's manufacturing complex in Vietnam and were impressed by its state-of-the-art manufacturing lines. In addition to VinFast's vision, we share their production level in terms of quality and speed.VinFast has great products and we believe that VinFast will become the leading electric car company in the Israeli market in several coming years."

B-EV Motors is founded and led by renowned and experienced experts in the automotive industry and is backed by Novard's partners who are leading technology companies in the market. B-EV is a pioneer EV distributor model in the Israeli market, offering a powerful combination of digital platforms and store systems, outstanding after-sale services, and comprehensive charging solutions while delivering customers with the highest-quality service and satisfaction.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in Asia, with a total capitalization of approximately $35 billion from three publicly traded companies. Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services, and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup - envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About B-EV Motors

With a vision of leading the future of the electric vehicle industry in Israel, B-EV Motors offers a revolutionary business model with a cross-platform combination from online to offline for a seamless O2O experience. B-EV is founded and led by leading experts in the automotive industry with more than 20 years of experience who have driven the success of many premium brands in the Israeli market.

B-EV Motors is backed by Novard's network of partners, which has a leading influence in the infrastructure construction and technology.

Learn more at: https://b-ev.co.il.

Contact:

Name: Cavas Will

Email: cavas@cavas.com.vn

SOURCE: VinFast





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698974/VinFast-Chooses-B-EV-Motors-To-Represent-the-Brand-and-Distribute-Electric-Vehicles-in-Israel



