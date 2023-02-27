U.S. markets close in 4 hours

VINFAST TO DELIVER VF 8 CITY EDITION TO US CUSTOMERS ON MARCH 1

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast announced it will start delivery of VF 8 City Edition vehicles to US customers beginning March 1, 2023. The delivery event will be held at the VinFast's store in California, marking VinFast's new journey in the international market.

VinFast (PRNewsfoto/VinFast Automotive)
VinFast (PRNewsfoto/VinFast Automotive)

These initial deliveries are from the first shipment of 999 City Edition vehicles, which were shipped to the US in December 2022. The VF 8 City Edition comes in both Eco and Plus trim with an EPA-rated range of 207 miles and 191 miles respectively.

The VF 8 City Edition customer delivery event will be held on March 1st at the VinFast store in California and, for those customers unable to attend the event, beginning on March 2nd, customers can have their vehicles delivered at home or they may schedule a pickup at a VinFast store. VinFast also announced multiple test drive events throughout California for customers to best experience VinFast's EVs.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chair of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast Holdings shared"Our team worked tirelessly to ensure VinFast vehicles meet the highest standards of quality, fit and finish our customers expect. The presence of VinFast electric cars on US streets in the coming days is an important milestone, accelerating VinFast's journey to compete in the US and abroad. Following deliveries in the US market, VinFast expects to deliver EVs in Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands."

The VF 8 City Edition offers many smart technology features such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Smart Services to become a mobile platform that connects all aspects of life. These features will be enhanced regularly using over-the-air (FOTA) updates to improve vehicle functionality and customer experience.

Several leading insurance companies in the US have confirmed that they will provide vehicle insurance for VinFast owners. VinFast also offers an impressive 10-year warranty for their vehicles and batteries, as well as mobile repair services, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

About VinFast
VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfast-to-deliver-vf-8-city-edition-to-us-customers-on-march-1-301756716.html

SOURCE VinFast

