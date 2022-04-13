U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,447.37
    +49.92 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,557.78
    +337.42 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,655.21
    +283.64 (+2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,022.40
    +35.46 (+1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.38
    +3.78 (+3.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.40
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    +0.17 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    +0.0110 (+0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6360
    +0.2480 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,274.24
    +1,722.69 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.27
    +24.63 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

VINFAST AND ELECTRIFY AMERICA ANNOUNCE CHARGING AGREEMENT AND MOBILE APP INTEGRATION FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

·4 min read

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At New York International Auto Show (NYIAS 2022), VinFast and Electrify America – the largest open ultra-fast charging network in the U.S. – announced an agreement to provide owners of VinFast electric vehicles with two complimentary charging sessions along with access to Electrify America's coast-to-coast network in the VinFast mobile app. This cooperation further affirms VinFast's determination to enter the US market, providing a smart driving experience for all customers.

VinFast and Electrify America &#x002013; the largest open ultra-fast charging network in the U.S. &#x002013; announced an agreement to provide owners of VinFast electric vehicles with two complimentary charging sessions along with access to Electrify America&#x002019;s coast-to-coast network in the VinFast mobile app.
VinFast and Electrify America – the largest open ultra-fast charging network in the U.S. – announced an agreement to provide owners of VinFast electric vehicles with two complimentary charging sessions along with access to Electrify America’s coast-to-coast network in the VinFast mobile app.

VinFast's Plug & Charge enabled VF 8 and VF 9 models will allow owners to utilize the feature on Electrify America's network of ultra-fast charging stations across the U.S. Delivering a convenient and seamless charging experience, Plug & Charge is an innovative technology that allows drivers of capable vehicles to pay for a charging session by simply plugging in their EV once billing information is set up on the VinFast app.

Shortly after the announcement of the construction of an EV factory in the US, VinFast continues its mission toward zero-emission vehicles with a collaboration with Electrify America – one of the leading fast-charging companies in the US. Electrify America has 800 EV charging stations and about 3,500 individual chargers open or with construction completed. Combined with Electrify America's ultra-fast charging technology – including 150kW and 350kW chargers, the fastest speeds available today – VinFast owners can feel confident taking their vehicles on long road trips and daily driving needs.

"As more electric vehicle options become available to consumers, it's important to have easy access to fast and convenient charging while on the road," said Rob Barrosa, Senior Director of Sales, Business development & Marketing, Electrify America. "Our collaboration with VinFast is offering a seamless integration within the VinFast app making ultra-fast charging with Electrify America even easier."

Having recently unveiled its design vision for the charging station of the future, Electrify America is looking to improve the charging experience with a next-generation charger and customer-focused features like solar canopies and awnings, customer waiting areas and other services at select locations. The company also received the "Best-in-Test" award for two consecutive years in the categories of Best Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (2020) and Best Digital Platform (2021).

"Through our premium, smart, and environmentally-friendly vehicles, our goal is to reduce range and charging anxiety and help the world switch to cleaner, more sustainable transportation," said Craig Westbrook – Chief Service Officer of VinFast US. "We're excited to work with Electrify America on this shared goal of future electric mobility."

On March 29, VinFast and the state of North Carolina signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of the plant with an investment of up to $2 billion in Phase I at the selected mega site in Chatham County, North Carolina. VinFast's strategic investment directly into the U.S. market demonstrates the seriousness and commitment of this extraordinary Vietnamese electric car company. VinFast especially expanded cooperation with partners with the same mission for a green future, contributing to promoting the transition to electric vehicles, bringing peace of mind in all journeys for customers.

About Electrify America
Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with over 10,000 chargers in the United States and Canada by 2026. During this period, the company will be expanding to 49 states and the District of Columbia, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly

Electrify America earned the 2020 and "2021 EV Charging Infrastructure Best-in-Test" award from umlaut, an infrastructure and benchmarking specialist, now part of Accenture, as published in Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine. Electrify America's Electrify Home® offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

About VinFast
VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfast-and-electrify-america-announce-charging-agreement-and-mobile-app-integration-for-electric-vehicles-301525236.html

SOURCE VinFast Automotive

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Roadster reservations are back — with a big deposit

    For those who worship at the altar of Tesla, another (financial) offering can be made. Tesla has once again, albeit quietly, made reservations available for the second-gen Tesla Roadster.

  • Nvidia Wins BYD And Lucid, Key Tesla Rivals, As Its Auto Pipeline Swells

    Chip and auto giants continue to make progress on self-driving cars. Still, many hurdles remain for fully autonomous driving.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Toyota Launches Its Very First EV

    Electric vehicle makers could be seeing a new competitor in their rear view mirrors. With the all-electric BZ4X, Toyota is finally joining the EV race as the Japanese automaker looks to compete with the likes of Tesla , Ford , General Motors , Volkswagen and electric truck start-up Rivian . Most of Toyota's current EV sales are hybrids powered by a combination of battery-powered and internal combustion engine motors.

  • Lucid Draws 2 Powerful Weapons in Battle Against Tesla

    The competition in the market for ultra-luxurious electric vehicles is likely to get fierce, particularly between Lucid and Tesla.

  • Honda Unleashes Heavy Weapons Against Tesla, GM and Ford

    The race to compete in the electric vehicle market is heating up, as major automaker Honda announced a slew of new products to take on an increasingly popular sector. With gas prices soaring to new highs and inflation hitting more than 8%, consumers are looking for ways to save money at the pump. Many have turned to buying electric vehicles, or attempting to do so — the market for even used EVs has seen an avalanche of demand for a limited supply.

  • U.S. Car Sales Are Already in a Recession. Why One Analyst Still Likes GM and Ford.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • Toyota's first EV will start at $42,000

    While the Prius is one of the most well-known hybrid cars on the market, this spring Toyota is finally releasing its first proper battery electric vehicle in the bZ4X, which will start at $42,000.

  • Unruly woman on American flight to Charlotte duct-taped to seat, hit with largest FAA fine

    The passenger had hit, bit and pushed flight attendants on an American Airlines plane from Dallas-Fort Worth that landed in Charlotte July 7, the FAA said.

  • JetBlue Passengers Beg To Exit Plane After Failed Landings: 'We Have to Get Off'

    The flight was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport after multiple attempts to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York failed

  • The Morning After: Tesla's cheaper Model Y is almost here

    Today’s tech headlines: Tesla’s cheaper Model Y is incoming, FIFA launches its own soccer streaming service, GoPro's 'Bones' is a stripped-down Hero cam for drones.

  • GM and Ford Join Tesla in Race to Secure EV Battery Material Supplies

    Ford, GM, and Tesla are trying to secure critical materials for EV batteries, particularly as prices rise.

  • Self-driving car stopped by San Francisco police

    Video shows how law enforcers are having to adapt to a new era of autonomous vehicles.

  • Passengers should 'try to smile and be caring': former United Airlines CEO on flying

    Former United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz chats about travel safety on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Toyota unveils first electric vehicle since RAV4 EV in 2014

    Toyota, the top-selling automaker in the U.S., is rolling out its first fully electric vehicle in eight years. The bZ4X, which will be sold globally, adds to the 38 electric vehicle models now on sale in the U.S., with more than 120 expected by 2025. While it doesn't have ground-breaking range or performance for an electric vehicle, the bZ4X is an important entry because it's from a trusted brand that will convince some buyers to make the switch from internal combustion engines, said Stephanie Brinley, principal analyst for S&P Global Mobility.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: With Shanghai Locked Down, This Upstart May Seize Tesla's EV Crown

    Tesla Shanghai has been closed for several days due to Covid shudowns. BYD sales could overtake Tesla in Q2.

  • Japanese e-vehicle battery company to build Kentucky plant

    A Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company will build a factory in Kentucky, creating 2,000 jobs in a $2 billion investment that reinforces the state's leadership in battery production, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday. The Envision AESC plant at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules to power the next generation of electric vehicles, the Democratic governor said. The announcement represents Kentucky's second-largest economic development investment, the governor said, following an even larger battery production plant announcement last year.

  • Here’s How Much the 2023 Toyota bZ4X Will Cost

    Here's how much the electric Toyota bZ4X crossover will cost, as it arrives to compete with the VW ID.4, Nissan Ariya, Tesla Model Y, and Kia EV6.

  • Everyone Wants to Fly Again. Are Airlines Ready for It?

    Flight cancellations have increased in April as airlines grapple with rising demand for travel amid labor shortages, higher fuel costs and weather delays.