VINFAST OFFERS TEST DRIVES OF ITS VF 8 AT THE NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW 2022

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast announces its participation in the New York International Auto Show 2022 (NYIAS 2022) from April 15-24, 2022, and will showcase three models: VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. In addition, for the first time in the US, VinFast will offer a public test drive to attendees, providing a practical experience of the excellent smart technology integrated into its vehicles.

VinFast
VinFast

Five months after launching its concept cars at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021, VinFast is officially unveiling a drivable EV for customers to experience at NYIAS 2022. The test drive program uses the VF 8 and will be conducted at the EV Test Track on Level 1 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The coming VF 8 model is a midsize eSUV integrated with several premium features of the Smart Services suite, giving the drivers an experience of smart technologies in work and life. These features illustrate how VinFast proudly and continuously strives to deliver quality and comfort to its customers.

Mr. Emmanuel Bret - VinFast Deputy CEO of Global Sales and Marketing, said: "Offering test drives of the VF 8 after only five months since our Global Premiere clearly demonstrates VinFast's commitment, speed, and determination. We hope that VinFast's premium, smart, and environmentally friendly products will soon be in the garages of American customers while supporting them in their efforts to improve the environment through their vehicle selection. In addition, we hope the VF 8 test drive program will provide a taste of what our cars can offer to potential customers."

At NYIAS 2022, The VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 will be on display at VinFast's exhibition booth. All models embody VinFast's go-to-market strategy in the US, offering leading technology with a modern and sophisticated design language at an attainable price point. These models will be integrated with ADAS, the Smart Services, and a 10-year warranty. In addition, VinFast offers a unique battery rental program, which ensures reasonable vehicle prices while minimizing customer concerns about battery life and maintenance.

In addition to exhibiting and offering test drives, VinFast will organize several exclusive programs for the media (on the afternoon of April 13), VinFirst customers (during event days), and visitors interested in discovering the unique features of Vietnamese culture and cuisine at VinFast Lotus Session on April, 16, 2022.

At the CES 2022 in early January, VinFast presented its pure electric strategy and its complete electric vehicle product line-up - VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. The VF 8 and VF 9 are expected to be delivered to customers in the second half of 2022.

As the company prepares for market expansion, VinFast recently signed a memorandum of understanding to establish its first automotive manufacturing plant in North Carolina. With an investment of up to $2 billion in the first phase and thousands of new jobs created for local workers, the plant will begin construction this year and is expected to become operational in July 2024.

Currently, VF 8 and VF 9 have received approximately 60,000 international reservations since the reservation program launched three months ago. Thus, in observation of the market's ongoing trust and positive feedback, VinFast has decided to continue the VinFirst program for its pioneering customers from international markets until the end of May 30, 2022 (Pacific Standard Time).

Visitors can experience and learn more about VinFast at Booth #610 at the New York International Auto Show. The company's exhibit will be open to the public from April 15-24 on Level 3 of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

About VinFast
VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About Vingroup
Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfast-offers-test-drives-of-its-vf-8-at-the-new-york-international-auto-show-2022-301518669.html

SOURCE VinFast Automotive

