U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,775.53
    +40.05 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,571.16
    +206.33 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,030.19
    +201.84 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.65
    +19.82 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.05
    -1.88 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.30
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    +0.46 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0408
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0710 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2100
    +0.0101 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3280
    -1.1520 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,062.80
    -1,377.64 (-6.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.37
    -8.87 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

VINFAST US ANNOUNCES ITS VINFAST CHARGED-UP PROGRAM, OFFERING CHARGING SOLUTIONS AND VINFAST SMART DRIVING PACKAGE

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast US announces the "VinFast Charged-Up Program", offering a one-year VinFast Smart Driving package and attractive charging options for customers who reserve a VF 8 or VF 9 from now until the end of September 2022.

VinFast &quot;Charged-Up&quot; Program
VinFast "Charged-Up" Program

"VinFast US Charged-Up Program" announced: offers attractive charging options for customers who reserve a VF 8 or VF 9

The "VinFast Charged-Up Program" applies to VF 8 and VF 9 reservations made in the US from May 31, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

Two Charged-Up Program Charging Options:

Option 1: Customers will have access to complimentary charging for three years, with unlimited sessions, from the day they take delivery of their new VinFast vehicle, through our charging collaboration with Electrify America across their coast-to-coast network. As the largest public charging network with an abundance of 150 and 350 kW ultra-fast chargers, Electrify America enables customers the freedom to move about the country in their VinFast vehicles and stay charged.

Option 2: Customers can instead choose to receive one free VinFast Level 2 Home Charger and a $1,200 credit to be applied toward installation by a VinFast service partner. This option is designed to help customers feel secure with professional installation service and enjoy the convenience of fast charging at home.

VinFast Smart Driving Package included with Charged-Up Program. Customers who reserve under the Charged-Up Program will also receive a free one-year VinFast Smart Driving package, including Level 2+ ADAS and Smart Services suite with the purchase of their vehicle. This premium package includes ,  but is not limited to ,  the following features: automated lane changing assist, smart parking assist, remote parking assist, smart summon mode, voice assistants (including Cerence and Alexa), geo-fencing, time-fencing, live traffic, satellite view,  in-car shopping, mobile home and office enabling virtual assistant, streaming apps, games, web browsers, smart home control, and many more.

All customers who purchase VF 8 and VF 9 in 2022 and 2023, will enjoy a rewarding permanent battery subscription rate for the entire vehicle life.

With the announcement of the VinFast Charged-Up Program, VinFast continues to affirm its determination of making premium EV ownership attainable for everyone, and to encourage global customers to join the electrified mobility revolution and co-create a sustainable future for everyone.

Learn more about the VinFast Charged-Up Program and Join the Charge at:  https://vinfastauto.us/.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

VinFast (PRNewsfoto/VinFast Automotive)
VinFast (PRNewsfoto/VinFast Automotive)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfast-us-announces-its-vinfast-charged-up-program-offering-charging-solutions-and-vinfast-smart-driving-package-301568837.html

SOURCE VinFast Automotive

Recommended Stories

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp , Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad their profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter is also being sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • This Lesser-Known Refiner Has More Upside in the Pipeline

    PBF Energy is an energy name that is new to me but was just raised to an "overweight" fundamental rating by a major sell-side firm. The New Jersey-based company is a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oils, lubricants, petrochemical feedstocks, and other petroleum products. PBF also has a refinery in my new home state of Delaware so it caught my attention.

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oil Stocks From One of the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    As we approach mid-year, it’s time to take stock of the oil markets. Prices are up, near $119 per barrel of crude oil right now, and indications are that they’ll keep going up. Industry experts are predicting a rise to $150 per barrel, but in quiet tones and small print they’re indicating chances for $175 or even $180 by year’s end, with high prices continuing into next year. If they’re right, then markets generally are in for a shock. Oil – and energy, generally – are upstream of everything els

  • Oil prices fall with U.S. supplies up a second week, ahead of the Fed’s rate decision

    Oil futures fall Wednesday, with U.S. prices headed toward a two-week low as domestic crude inventories climb for a second week and traders await a decision by the Federal Reserve amid jitters over the economic outlook.

  • US retail sales unexpectedly drop in May as inflation weighs on spending

    U.S. retail sales fell in May as record gasoline and food prices prompted households to cut back spending.

  • Biden chastises oil industry over fuel costs

    US President Joe Biden on Wednesday chastised the oil industry over soaring fuel prices at the heart of 40-year high inflation, warning of unspecified emergency measures.

  • The international companies refusing to leave Russia

    Take a peek at some well-known international brands operating in Russia in the aftermath of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sizzling US Gasoline Market Cools With Futures, Pump Price Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Cooling pump prices and futures contracts are signs that the US gasoline market may be taking a breather amid slower demand growth and higher refinery runs.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: M

  • Lego to Spend $1 Billion on New U.S. Factory

    Lego A/S said it would spend $1 billion to build a new factory in the U.S. as the world’s largest toy maker looks to serve growing demand for its bricks in the region. The Danish company said Wednesday that the new factory would be situated in Chesterfield County, Va., which is outside Richmond, and employ about 1,760 people. The plant will allow Lego to double down on its supply-chain strategy of making most of its bricks and other parts in factories located close to key markets, allowing for lead times of just a few weeks.

  • Former P&G Building in Venezuela Converted Into Tech Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Back when Venezuela was a hub for multinationals, Procter & Gamble’s research and development facility helped develop brands like Pampers and Pantene. Now, two ambitious entrepreneurs think the building can jump start a new kind of innovation for the country: the tech industry. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Set for Longest Losing Streak Since January: Market

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • IEA Sees World Oil Supply Struggling to Meet Demand in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Global oil supply will struggle to meet rising demand next year, meaning consumers will continue to face tight fuel markets, the International Energy Agency said in its first assessment of 2023.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • Rivian pushes back deliveries of its R1S SUV once again

    Customers who pre-ordered the electric SUV received the news by email.

  • Drivers face fresh petrol price blow as oil giants turn to reserve supplies

    Oil producers will be forced to tap into "dwindling" spare capacity as supply runs short, the world’s leading energy authority has warned, leaving countries perilously exposed to potential shocks.