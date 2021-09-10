U.S. markets closed

Vinli Welcomes Kevin Moore As EVP of Sales

·2 min read

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinli, Inc, an innovator in the automotive connectivity space, welcomes connected vehicle pioneer Kevin Moore as their new EVP of Sales.

Vinli welcomes Kevin Moore as new EVP of Sales

Moore has more than 20 years of experience applying the use of technology to drive results in a variety of categories including automotive telematics, supply chain efficiency, business operations, and mobile resource management

Prior to joining Vinli, Moore led Verizon Telematics, where he focused on leading global efforts with OEM truck and automotive manufacturers, including Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Nissan, Ivecco, and others, providing them with an innovative, leading-edge connected intelligence platform. Over the course of the last 10 years, he has shown his ability to create meaningful partnerships with large multinational international companies and bring them a solution that helps address specific customer needs. He led a team with a target of $1B in recurring revenue to success year after year.

"Kevin Moore is a pioneer in the connected vehicle industry. It goes without saying that not many people in the industry can bring scalable fleet services and technology to large automakers around the world. We are excited to work with him to bring our technology and services to millions of cars on the road today."

- Mark Haidar, CEO, Vinli

" I am thrilled to join Vinli. This organization and role offer me a very timely opportunity to bring cutting-edge technology to the largest players in the automotive industry."

- Kevin Moore, EVP Sales, Vinli

Previous to Verizon, Moore VP of OEM Sales for Telogis, and Director of Industry Solutions Marketing for Intermec by Honeywell.

Moore received his bachelor's degree in Business and Marketing from Kennedy Western University and is a veteran of the US Army.

About Vinli

Vinli has created the most advanced connected vehicle platform and the largest automotive mobile app ecosystem in the world. Partnering with technology and automotive giants like Samsung, Cox Automotive, Meineke Car Care Centers and ALD Automotive, the Vinli intelligence platform identifies, collects and processes data from multiple sources while providing customizable mobile application solutions.

With a proprietary intelligence platform driven by a "self-learning" engine and programmed to deliver a suite of APIs and other tools to enable the rapid development and deployment of applications, Vinli creates customized services for automotive manufacturers, fleet companies and aftermarket customers that want to stay competitive in the rapidly expanding field of mobility and transportation.

The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA. Find out more at vin.li.

Vinli Logo
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinli-welcomes-kevin-moore-as-evp-of-sales-301373598.html

SOURCE Vinli

