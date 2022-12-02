U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

Vinson & Elkins Elects 20 New Partners, Names 20 New Counsel

Exec-Edge

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

Vinson & Elkins has announced the election of 20 lawyers to its partnership, the largest partner class in its history, and the promotion of 20 lawyers to counsel, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

They represent a broad array of the firm’s practice areas across offices, including Austin, Dallas, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., the law firm said.

Full details and list of the firm’s new partners and counsel can be found here.

 

Contact:

executives-edge.com

editor@executives-edge.com

  • Disney Proposal to Restructure, on McKinsey’s Advice, Triggered Uproar From Creative Executives

    Tension flared over plans to take control of marketing and other decisions away from content chiefs at Disney.

  • Intel Ireland Hands Out Three Months' Unpaid Leave To 40% Employees As Part Of Cost Cut Drive

    Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) Irish operation doled out three months' unpaid leave to up to 2,000 staff as part of cost-cutting measures. Intel offered the workers at its manufacturing division unpaid leave as part of a "voluntary time off" program, the Business Post reports. "Voluntary time off programs allow us an opportunity to reduce short-term costs and offer employees attractive time off options," Intel told Reuters, adding that manufacturing talent represents a critical element of its busin

  • United Airlines Close to Deal for Dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliners

    If completed, the deal would be worth billions of dollars in revenue and mark a victory for the U.S. plane maker over its European rival Airbus.

  • California, others ask court to temporarily stop $4 billion Albertsons dividend payment

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court on Thursday for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. The state officials said in a court filing that Kroger, which does not yet own its rival, agreed with Albertsons that Albertsons would pay the dividend at the beginning of the merger review. "Payment of the special dividend, in conjunction with the restrictions defendants' merger agreement imposes on Albertsons' ability to borrow money, likely will hamper Albertsons' ability to compete with Kroger and other grocers, leaving shoppers facing higher prices, worse service, less innovation, closure of their local Safeway or other Albertsons supermarket, or all of the above," they said in the filing.

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs, including income limits. Learn about the drawbacks of Roth IRAs.

  • The Biggest Wall Street Banks Are Slashing Bonuses by as Much as 30%

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Wall Street, this year’s bleak expectations for banker bonuses are rapidly proving true, as a slump in dealmaking ends the industry’s war for talent and firms regain the upper hand in setting pay.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostAn Arizon

  • Winsome Resources Signs Binding Agreement to Purchase Hong Kong-Based Sinomine's Interests in Power Metals Corp

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that Winsome Resource Limited (ASX: WR1) ("Winsome") has agreed to acquire shares in TSX-V listed Power Metals Corp. that are currently owned by Hong Kong-based Sinomine Rare Metals Resources Co Ltd ("Sinomine").

  • In Peru's hills, an artisanal miner boom frustrates Big Copper's plans

    In the hills of Tapairihua in Peru's Andes, Samuel Retamozo and other artisanal miners have found a rich seam of copper on their indigenous community's land. There's just one problem - the seam is within the site of Southern Copper Corp's planned $2.6 billion Los Chancas mine. One of the world's biggest copper miners, it also has a permit to dig in the same area.

  • Layoffs Hit White-Collar Workers as Amazon, Walmart, Others Cut Jobs

    Demand has fallen for professionals in technology, legal, scientific and finance fields, as companies that ramped up staffing during the pandemic, including tech firms, slow down hiring or cut jobs.

  • When Is It Time to Retire? Readers (and I) Want to Know

    In a farewell column, Glenn Ruffenach considers how you know you’re ready to walk away, even if it’s hard to do.

  • Credit Suisse Chairman on Outflows, Clients, Job Cuts

    Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann says outflows "basically have stopped" as he discusses feedback from investors and clients, the company's brand, and staffing challenges. He speaks with Francine Lacqua on "Bloomberg Markets Europe." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Opendoor shuffles leadership, appoints new CEO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith report that Opendoor has appointed CFO Carrie Wheeler as the company’s new CEO.

  • Citigroup (C) Closes Bahrain Consumer Banking Business Sale

    Making swift progress on its firm's strategy refresh, Citigroup (C) completes its fifth global consumer business sale in Bahrain to Ahli United Bank.

  • Want to Make Sure Your Retirement Contributions Actually Going Into Your 401(k)? This New Rule Could Help

    Money deducted from your paycheck for contributions to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, or to repay a loan from your plan, is supposed to go directly to the investments you've selected. If it doesn't, the U.S. Dept. of Labor and … Continue reading → The post Want to Make Sure Your Retirement Contributions Actually Going Into Your 401(k)? This New Rule Could Help appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 12 Biggest Generator Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve biggest generator companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Generator Companies in the World. The importance of electricity in the modern day world cannot be understated. Life in the 21st century is built around electricity, and power generation […]

  • Wells Fargo cuts hundreds of jobs in mortgage business - Bloomberg News

    Higher inflation and rapidly rising mortgage rates have started to weigh on the housing market as buying homes becomes costlier, hitting what was until last year a booming industry. The latest reductions in the lender's mortgage unit add to thousands already made by Wells Fargo this year, the Bloomberg report said. In June, JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, had also started laying off employees in its mortgage business.

  • TD's $13.4B acquisition of First Horizon faces delayed closing

    It had originally planned to close the deal in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 — which began Nov. 1.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now

    Despite trading on U.S. exchanges, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE)  are headquartered internationally, offering investors access to the global markets. While these three businesses have grown their sales between 34% and 63% over the last year, their share prices have dropped dramatically over the same time, creating an intriguing opportunity for investors. Building upon this divergence between promising business growth and share price declines, let's see why these three foreign companies look poised to help shareholders retire early.

  • Gas Prices Are Dropping: Here’s How Much Lower They Might Go

    The average cost of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $3.45 a gallon on Thursday, which is among the lowest levels since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February and a more than 30% drop from June.

  • US Justice Department Wants FTX Fraud Allegations to Be Investigated

    The collapse was described as the "fastest big corporate failure in American history," in a court filing.