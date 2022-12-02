Vinson & Elkins Elects 20 New Partners, Names 20 New Counsel

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

Vinson & Elkins has announced the election of 20 lawyers to its partnership, the largest partner class in its history, and the promotion of 20 lawyers to counsel, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

They represent a broad array of the firm’s practice areas across offices, including Austin, Dallas, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., the law firm said.

Full details and list of the firm’s new partners and counsel can be found here.

