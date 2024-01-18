Advertisement
Vint: Champagne Stars #2

Alex Sweet
·2 min read

High-end wine and spirit investment platform Vint is nearing the close of an investment fund for a 420-bottle collection spanning three Tête de Cuvée Champagne vintages with only 10% of shares remaining at the time of writing.

The fractional investment platform builds collections of the world's most sought-after, investment-grade wines and spirits and offers fractional shares of the collections to prospective investors.

Fine wine and spirits as an investment venture have historically acted as a hedge against most other traded asset classes and shown remarkable resiliency during periods of economic stagnation or downturn. Investment in fine wines has provided an 8.5% return annually over the last 121 years, outpacing most other traded asset classes, according to The London International Vintners Exchange (Liv-ex).

The over 400-bottle collection was fermented in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

"Market prices of Champagne have an 81% correlation with the age of the wine,"  according to Liv-ex.

While nonvintage Champagne typically has a shorter window of optimal aging, vintage cuvée Champagnes have an extended aging process, which places the collection in the proper window at the end of the two- to five-year investment holding period.

With the collection valued at $97,000, there is value within the margins for investors. The offering price for the collection is 5.5% below the calculated fair market value. The average calculated fair market price of the 420 wines is 5.87% below the average fair market price of the three most recent vintages of the same wines. The built-in value places investors in an advantageous position to receive potential appreciation-generated returns at deal exit.

The Champagne Stars #2 collection is fundraising on the Vint platform with the minimum investor contribution price set at $100 per share.

Photo courtesy of Vint

