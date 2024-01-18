Vint: Highland Park Hogshead Collection

High-end wine and spirit investment platform Vint has announced a new investment offering for a single-malt scotch whisky collection. The fractional investment platform builds collections of the world's most sought-after, investment-grade wines and spirits and offers fractional shares of the collections to prospective investors.

Rare whiskeys have demonstrated remarkable growth in recent years as an investment asset class. According to the Rare Whisky 101 Index, rare whiskeys have shown a growth rate of 228.25% since 2013 and a year-to-date rate of 11.23%.

The Highland Park Hogshead Collection entails a single cask of rare single-malt scotch whisky produced by a renounced distiller. The Highland Park brand is a reputable one that attracts attention and capital from investors and collectors. Rare Whisky 101 ranked the world-class distillery as the #4 ranked brand in their Whisky Collector Index list.

The Hogshead Collection was distilled in 2006, which places it in a scarce aging class with only a small portion of whisky casks getting aged beyond 12 years and even fewer beyond 15 years. Cask aging adds an enhanced maturation compared to bottled aging which improves the overall value potential.

The investment fund is currently available to investors and is comprised of 900 total shares at $100 per share equating to a collection value of $90,000. The investment exit is expected to take place between 2025 and 2028, which will make the cask aged for a 19-22 year aging term.

The confluence of a renowned distilling brand producing a rare whisky coveted by connoisseurs and the trend of growth within the fine whisky market, Highland Park's Hogshead Collection presents attractive upside and return potentials for investors.

Photo courtesy of Vint

