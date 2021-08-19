U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,358.75
    -35.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,578.00
    -309.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,753.25
    -96.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,119.40
    -35.60 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    -2.39 (-3.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    +6.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.99
    +6.08 (+33.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3687
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6460
    -0.1140 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,353.61
    -736.23 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,112.02
    -16.66 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.19
    -144.13 (-2.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 364,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Vintage Camera Review: Contax NX (The Lil’ Contax 645, Sort Of)

Chris Gampat
·5 min read

The Contax NX is a camera that could arguably be called the lil’ Contax 645.

Though the Contax N is really the lil’ Contax 645, the Contax NX isn’t much different aside from the build quality and a few other things. Photographers will adore this camera if they’re the type to shoot portraits in a studio. Even if you shoot weddings the way photographers did with the Contax 645, the Contax NX will do a great job. But no matter what, just remember that it’s all about the lenses. And this system has some awesome lenses.

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Feels good in the hand form factor wise

  • Access to a ton of excellent lenses

  • Interesting to use when it comes to the controls

  • Navigating the menu system is simple

  • Lightweight

  • Great metering

  • Good battery life

Cons

  • This camera and the lenses for it do not like cold weather; they’ll freeze up at times.

Gear Used

We tested the Contax NX with the 24-85mm f3.5-4.5 along with Fujifilm Superia and Ilford ISO 80 film.

Tech Specs

Specs taken from the Camerapedia page

  • Type: 35mm focal plane type AF/AE single lens reflex camera

  • Frame size: 24 x 36mm

  • Lens mount: Contax N mount

  • Shutter: Vertical travel focal plane shutter

  • Shutter speed: AV, TV and P: 32 to 1/4000 sec.; M: 32 to 1/4000 sec. and bulb; X: 1/125 sec. (M mode)

  • Flash sync: X at up to 1/125 sec.

  • Shutter release: Electronic, with cable switch socket. electronic self-timer with 10 sec. delay

  • Exposure control: Aperture, shutter, program auto, manual and TTL auto priority modes

  • Exposure compensation: +3EV to -3EV (in steps of 1/3 or 1/2)

  • Metering: TTL, center-weighted average, or spot metering

  • Metering range: Evaluative metering: 0 to 21 EV; Center-weighted: 0 to 20 EV, Spot: 3 to 20 EV (ISO100, F1.4)

  • Film speed: Auto with DX-coded film, 25 to 5000 ISO; manual setting, 6 to 6400 ISO

  • Flash: Built-in GN 13.5 (ISO100), up to focal distance of 28mm; red-eye reduction.

  • Auto focus: 5-point TTL phase difference detection

  • Viewfinder: eye-level pentaprism with 93% Field of view and 0.78x magnification (50mm lens at inf.)

  • Focusing screen: Fixed, full matte

  • Film transport: Auto load, advance and rewind with built-in motor. Up to 2.3 fps. in C mode.

  • Drive modes: Single, continuous, 10 sec. self timer

  • Power: 2x 3V CR2 lithium batteries w/ battery check

  • Dimensions: 142mm x 113mm x 66mm

  • Weight: 605g

Ergonomics

Here’s the Contax NX from the front. A lot about it looks like a Minolta SLR film camera. But indeed it isn’t. The front of the camera gets you a few controls: the lens release, a custom function button, and the exposure dial.

On top of the Contax NX is the interface of the camera. You can control a few modes here on the right side.

On the left side are some of the weird things. Here’s where you’d control something like the ISO setting.

The back of the Contax NX is simple and only really has the joystick and another button. Between those is the other control dial. I hate calling it a dial, it’s more of a spoke.

Open the camera and you’ll the spot where you load film. This is pretty standard, but the film spool on the right has small and weak teeth.

Build Quality

The Contax NX has a much more plasticky body than its bigger variant, the Contax N. But that’s not to say it isn’t built well. It feels fantastic in the hands. In fact, it feels almost like a cross between Sony and Pentax ergonomics. When you pick the camera up, you’ll feel almost as if you’re holding a modern DSLR but without the excessive weight. The only weird part is the back control dial–which I’m remiss to even call a dial.

Unfortunately, the Contax NX isn’t necessarily the most reliable camera. It and froze up a bit the lens I was using hate the cold weather we were having in NYC at the time I was testing it. In fact, the camera at times and so too did the lens. This is one of the reasons why I really prefer full analog cameras and shutters. But in warmer weather, and once I was inside, the Contax NX worked perfectly.

Ease of Use

The Contax NX is a very simple camera to use. Everything you could possibly need to work with is done through this LCD screen on the top. Then using the two control dials and the joystick on the back enable you to choose what needs to be done. It’s great. The menu also isn’t that complicated.

Autofocus

The majority of the time, the Contax NX nailed its focusing. In fact, it seemed to do it better than some modern cameras. That’s saying something! Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a lot of focus points.

Image Samples

Conclusions

The Contax NX has a lot going for it. Besides having access to a lot of great glass, the autofocus is top notch. Then there is the way the camera feels in the hands. Top this all off with it being so simple to use and you’ve got yourself a winner. But it’s not all perfect. The build quality will make it suffer in the cold. Additionally, I always question the durability of cameras like this in the long run. Mechanical shutters and cameras are more reliable. But that’s not going to stop you from making great photos with it. We really like the Contax NX. And they’re pretty affordable on eBay.

Recommended Stories

  • The best Fort Worth deals of DFW Restaurant Week: a steak lunch, Snickers pie & more

    With links to Restaurant Week menus: One steakhouse leads the way with $19 lunch specials

  • Japan’s Liquid Global Exchange Hacked; $90M in Crypto Siphoned Off

    While the total amount stolen is yet to be determined, the value taken could be upward of $90 million.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 19th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit Wednesday’s highs would leave the majors under pressure.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple by 2030

    These fundamentally strong stocks have been solid performers in the past, and secular tailwinds can drive them even higher.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    NVDA earnings call for the period ending August 1, 2021.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • Apple iPhone Sales In China Picking Up Pace, Expect Continued Strength With iPhone 13 Launch, Says Analyst

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is seeing huge demand for iPhones in China, ahead of the expected launch of a newer version sometime next month, Barron’s reported on Wednesday, citing a Morgan Stanley analyst. What Happened: Apple’s iPhone shipments in China in July were up 79% on a year-over-year basis, as per estimates by Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty. While iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the most popular models in China, iPhone 11 sales remain “resilient,” the analyst said. The jump in Ju

  • UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot

    SAN DIEGO, August 17, 2021--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its MiFi® 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now commercially available at UScellular stores and UScellular.com. The MiFi 8000 provides high-speed 4G LTE connectivity for up to 15 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with all-day battery life, quick recharging, and enterprise-grade security features.

  • Apple Seeing Surging China iPhone Demand, Analyst Says

    IPhone shipments in China in July were up 79% on a year-over-year basis, while China’s own handset vendors saw just a 27% increase, writes Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty,

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Return to $45,500 Would Bring sub-$44,000 into Play

    It’s been a mixed morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to revisit $45,500 levels else face the prospect of a 5th consecutive daily loss…

  • Google Pixel 6 and other phones will come without a charger in the box, company announces

    Google will stop include charging plugs in the boxes for its phone. Apple and Samsung have done the same, and the move looks set to become standard within the phone industry. Google told The Verge that it had made the decision because there was no longer a need to include the chargers given that most people still had one.

  • The company behind the internet’s favorite viral robots is now showing off their parkour skills

    When it comes to attention-grabbing virality, the team at Boston Dynamics has possessed the Midas touch for a while now. The best example of this came late last year, with a video that practically broke the internet and showed not one Boston Dynamics robot, but three, all dancing in sync to the song Do You … The post The company behind the internet’s favorite viral robots is now showing off their parkour skills appeared first on BGR.

  • BlackBerry Shares Gain On Outlook for Security Software

    Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley lifted his rating on the stock to Hold from Sell, while keeping his $10 target price.

  • iOS 15: Apple gives users option to reverse controversial new Safari redesign entirely

    Apple has reversed a controversial part of its new iOS 15 update yet further, almost entirely reversing it. When the company introduced the new iPhone and iPad software in June, one of the chief features was a new design for Safari. It changed how tabs work and moved the address bar to the bottom of the screen.

  • 25 Top-Rated Tech Gadgets From Amazon Customers Found So Useful and Innovative

    Whether you're looking to revamp your entertainment setup, treat yourself to a voice assistant and create the ultimate smart home, or just want to level up your daily routine, a few innovative tech finds from Amazon can do wonders. From smart plugs and outlet systems to Alexa-enabled devices and even wireless chargers, Amazon has pages and pages of cool yet fun gadgets you never knew you needed. We rounded up the coolest, top-rated gadgets on Amazon so that you can live in the year 3000.

  • Dogecoin’s Highs and Lows: Is It Still Worth an Investment?

    If you're bored with index funds and you're ready to roll the dice on one of those sexy and mysterious new alternative investments, you have plenty of options. One of those options involves a Japanese...

  • Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares raced back to all-time highs Monday amid optimism concerning its imminent hardware releases. The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $185 price target on Apple shares. The Apple Thesis: Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks for the second half indicates iPhone builds between 130 million and 150 million, with the iPhone 13 accounting for 35%-45% of iPhone builds in the third quarter, analyst Ives said in a note. The positive

  • The Best Companion Apps For Rideshare Drivers, According To Rideshare Drivers

    What's a road trip without a little company? You could argue that rideshare drivers almost always have company on their trips — their passengers — but, well, they aren't always the best company. However, another breed of passenger will always have drivers' backs. Companion apps have long been a rideshare driver's best friend. But with the sea of rideshare apps flooding the app store these days, it can be difficult to pick the right co-pilot. Modern Shipper polled the Uber/Lyft Drivers Facebook g

  • An Outstanding Portrait Lens! Leica 90mm F2 SL Review

    There aren't many 90mm lenses on the market. But the Leica 90mm f2 SL is surely worth looking at. Leica doesn't make an 85mm--instead, they opt for a 75mm and a 90mm. The Leica 90mm f2 SL is small, lightweight, fast to focus, has a metal build, and has beautiful image quality. Then there's the autofocus, which is also damned good in most situations. It's all a winning combo. But then you look at the near $6,000 price tag, and you wonder if it's worth it. Is it expensive? Yes. However, it's also

  • iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta 6 are now available to download

    Once again, just one day after releasing the latest developer betas, Apple has rolled out iOS 15 public beta 6 and iPadOS 15 public beta 6. If you’re in the Apple Beta Software Program, you can test out the new release right now. And it’s totally free to sign for the program. First of all, … The post iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta 6 are now available to download appeared first on BGR.